3 Common Summer Vacation Injuries

The carefree days of summer are usually a fun time for most of us. But there are instances when many of us are going to suffer from common summer vacation injuries. In fact, injuries during the summer are so common that nearly 2 million Americans suffer from them each and every year according to hospital data.

Is it possible to prevent such injuries? Knowing that they exist is definitely the first step. By knowing when people commonly get hurt, you can take the necessary steps to avoid them when performing those activities. This will make life much safer and more carefree as you enjoy fun in the sun on summer vacation.

Unfortunately, during the summer, many of us suffer from common foot and ankle injuries as seen here. They can happen while participating in a number of different events and activities. So keep reading to learn about the most common summer vacation injuries and use this information to take steps to prevent them from happening to you and your loved ones.

1. Injuries While Participating in Water Sports

It shouldn’t surprise anyone to learn that nearly 30,000 people suffer from water sports-related injuries each year while on summer vacation. But the real truth is the wide majority of these can actually be prevented. If people took the time to warm up or undergo purposeful conditioning they wouldn’t have to suffer needlessly when participating in water sports.

For the most part, doctors and other medical practitioners will have to treat sprains, cuts, bruises, and strains from water sport-related injuries. Many people will suffer from them while wakeboarding, surfing, jet skiing, and more.

It’s also important to remember to stay hydrated while spending time outdoors in the hot summer sun. Dehydration can become a major issue so remember to drink plenty of fluids before stepping foot in the boiling hot heat of the summer sun.

2. Injuries at State Fairs, Amusement Parks, and on Carnival Rides

Besides experiencing the psychological benefits of vacation, most of us enjoy going on summer trips because we get to spend time going on carnival and amusement park rides. This is a lot of fun for the whole family and friends and relatives often get involved and enjoy the festivities as well.

Guess what? It’s estimated that roughly 37,000 people get hurt on carnival rides at the state fair or amusement park. And the only reason they get injured on these rides is because they failed to pay attention to their own safety. But now that you’re aware of these devastating and debilitating injuries, you can take the proper precautions to protect yourself and your family from potential painful and negative experiences at the amusement park.

Some things to consider include the following:

Keep your hands and feet inside the rides at all times. Never let them dangle.

Read all safety rules before going on amusement park rides. Your safety is important and these rules exist for a reason.

Follow all weight and height restrictions. If you are too tall or weigh more than a particular ride can handle, kindly remove yourself from the line and do not go on if you’ve been disqualified.

Always stay seated on the rides the whole time.

Make sure the crossbar, belts, and straps are always safely buckled and locked in at all times. If not, let the ride attendant know before the ride begins.

Secure all of your possessions while riding amusement park rides.

3. Injuries Suffered While Swimming

We understand the importance of vacationing and the personal benefits we all receive when taking time off. It’s why many of us like to go swimming while on vacation. But we fail to realize that over 180,000 people end up getting injured while swimming during the summertime.

Some tips to prevent injuries include:

Do not jump or dive into shallow water.

Do not jump into rivers, lakes, or the sea if you cannot see the bottom.

Do not swim in inclement weather.

Do not wear headphones by the swimming pool otherwise you might not hear another swimmer when they are in distress.

Final Thoughts

As you can clearly see, accidents and injuries happen on summer vacation all the time. But most of them are very preventable. So use the knowledge gained today to prepare yourself whenever you plan to participate in the activities mentioned above. This information alone should help prevent unnecessary injuries while partaking in these fun, but potentially dangerous activities so use it wisely.