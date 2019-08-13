3 Reasons Why You Should Care About Modest Fashion 

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Less than one year ago, British Vogue shocked the world when they shared that modest fashion was big business. When you think of fashion, the first thing that comes to your mind isn’t “is it modest?” However, statistics have proven that the apparel niche is a multi-billion dollar industry, and the fashion world is now capitalizing on it. However, it is not making its debut. Modesty has been around for a while and is now showing its face in the fashion world.

Here are 3 reasons why you should start recognizing this type dress as a legitimate source of fashion for your closet.

1. Modest Fashion Offers Variety

Early in her career, Batsheva Hay was a beginner designer. She began to realize there were really no options when it comes to shopping for women. No options mean a more difficult time when putting an outfit together. She started to understand that she could customize based off something other designers weren’t doing, mixing and providing combos that look great, and modest at the same time.

This is simply another way smaller online boutiques, like E and O Apparel, who offer modest church dresses and other dressy items, can enter the fashion arena and branch out through variety. Customers who shop at these boutiques can mix and match, and it’s becoming more accepted in today’s fashion.

In a sense, simple is best, and women from all walks of life are falling in love with this fashion sense. The variety of Batsheva found is something a culture has been doing for years already. Piecing together separates is something we’re already used to doing. When you begin to look at your fashion in a different light, with different ideals, you can understand that a cotton dress, coupled with a light cardigan and simple heels brings back that retro look we all love.

2. Fashion Follows Trends

If you are a fashion enthusiast, who follows closely to the trends in vogue and other outlets, you understand the patterns. Currently, modesty is becoming more and more popular in Hollywood with stars like Tilda Swinton who wore a simple dress and stood out from the rest of the stars that day. Tilda says, “I know people think modest fashion is more regressive than anything, but I think it’s important for a woman to wear what she loves.”

One of the main reasons the fashion trends have begun to follow a curve is because designers want to carefully articulate the silhouette of the customer that is empowering and overflows into the charisma of the client. No matter if you’re dressing to be a future Queen, or simply rather have more options, empowerment is a large part of why modest apparel is so big in our culture right now. Designers like Phoebe Philo are giving women the choice to present their bodies to the public in the way they choose, with a variety of options. It has been said that these choices are something women don’t want to relinquish anytime soon.

Being able to find coverage in modesty in fashion without sacrificing style is what the majority of women want, which is the common thread that connects all women in this world to the upward trend of modesty today.

3. Modesty Isn’t Just About Religion

Many women from all over the world from different walks of life, cultures, backgrounds, and even of different faiths are embracing the new fashion with confidence. Although some religions require specific guidelines and standards, these women are taking fashion to a whole new sense of style. However, even these ladies admit that modesty isn’t just about religion. Modesty is about being true to yourself, setting a standard of class and expressing your own sophistication with honor and respect, and then finding a fashion brand that provides this reality to your wardrobe.

In the end, modesty is winning around the world and in your local town. Modesty is empowering women to take fashion into their own hands and set their own standards in their community. We understand that in the past, less has been more on the fashion runways. However, women are changing the world, and one of the ways they are breaking that barrier is through apparel.