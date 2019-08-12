How to Create Your Own Ice cream

When the summer months come, people tend to try to find any means possible to cool themselves in any way possible. When the heats come, the best way to temporarily cool yourself and enjoy at the same time is to have some ice cream. There are hundreds of types of ice creams that can be bought, but many people tend to make their own ice cream by themselves in order to get the quantities, flavors and tastes as per their preferences.

Machine

There are numerous machines that can be used when making ice cream. Some of them have been handmade while others have been produced by various companies. All of those have been made so that they fulfill their main purpose: to make good ice cream efficiently. Some of those machines can be found at besty besty where people can find various of them with their specifications and reasons why they should or should not be bought as well as the instructions for their usage.

Homemade Ice Cream

There are various ways, methods and recipes to make ice creams on your own and each one of them has its own advantages and disadvantages. For all those who are for a bit of vanilla-like homemade ice cream, the following ingredients are needed: 1 cup of milk, 1.5 tablespoons of sugar and ½ teaspoons of vanilla.

As far as the materials are concerned, you would also need 2 to 3 cups of ice. This ice can be either crashed or in cubes. Apart from this, you would also need 1/3 of a cup of kosher or any kind of coarse salt. Furthermore, you would need 1 ziplock bag that would be plastic and quart-sized. Finally, you would need another gallon-sized plastic ziplock freezer bag.

Preparation in order to make this ice cream, you would need to make the combination of milk, vanilla and sugar and all of them need to be mixed in a plastic bag. The bag then needs to be zipped and sealed so that air cannot come in and that there is not any air left inside it. When this is done, you should make the mixture of ice and salt and this should be done in the previously prepared plastic bag that would have the capacity of one gallon.

After this is done, the first bag should be put into the second one and the second one then needs to be sealed in such a way that no air is left inside it or it can penetrate inside. Then comes the shaking of the back for about 5 minutes. This should lead to the hardening of the liquid that has been placed in the first bag and when this is evident, the bag should be placed to rest for a while. After this time has passed, you can freely take out the contents of the bag and put it into a bowel or something and eat your ice cream you have made.