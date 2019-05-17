30 Cool Short Hairstyles for Men (Short Haircuts)

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Human loves to his or her body because it is the first and foremost precious treasury that always cooperates, supports and helps him or her to look good. It is a primary and basic part of his or her personality. So, everyone wants to invest on his or her body for getting a gorgeous and beautiful look.

Cool Hairstyle for Men is one of the most important parts of any personality which speaks about the personality and plays an important role to improve or develop any personality. This is that models always have a new and cool look to influence the common men. But hair cutting should always be suitable for face look, nature and age otherwise it effects wrong on your personality.

So, before take up any hair style you should go to haircut specialist he or she can give good and batter advisement to you and the Hairstyle for long hair that is suitable for your look and personality. For example if we will observe we see that dashing and handsome men always like cool and short haircut style.

Short Hair Cut

Short hair cut means any hair style with a little length hair. It has various variety and style and it always gives a stylish look and most of the Men hairstyle images are prefer to this hair style.It also makes to feel cool, in summers this hairstyle gives relaxation and cool feeling and it also easy to care.

So men like their hair to be cut short from the back and sides, this hair style is also called classic cutting for men. However, various hair styles are available but the most liking and preferable hair style by men is short hair cutting always that is why this hair is called as classic hair style. Here we have a collection of some short hair cut styles that may be inspirational for you.

30 Short Hairstyles for Men

1. Arch Cut Hair Style

This Men hairstyles looks very clean, a space in between ear and arch shows, which goes above the ear by maintaining a particular passage outlined with clippers. Some barbers keep long these arches and some keep short. The outlines of both arches are very sharp and at the end on upper side of cheeks these arches are slightly tilt in the shape, than they give gorgeous look. It is very cool hair style and one of the most preferable short hair styles.

2. Buzz Cut Hair Style

Buzz cut hair is a style that is entirely with clippers. It is general and common hair style; there is no particular term buzz cut hair. It is very cool and summer Mens haircuts. It looks like a light brush cut but it gives look such as growth of ten to fifteen days.

3. Caesar Hair Cutting

It is semi length hair style that is gained popularity on the name of Julius Caesar Haircut. It is cutting in layers as one to three inches and this type of hair style is brushes forward or towards the forehead, when hair brushes they covers semi forehead and do not outlined sharply instead of that it seems like zigzag line. It can be maintains without brush or comb it gives cool and smart look without combing also.

4. Blocked Nape

This hair style is very common, according to this the hairs of forehead are little bit lengthy than the back hairs. The back hairs are too that the skull shape is clearly seen. The outline of this hair style is over the nape just near to skull which creates clippers. It is called blocked hair style because the outline gives a shape to this hair cut.

5. Bowl Cut Hair Style

Bowl cut is a common and easy to cut hair style, it looks like a bowl on head has been placed. And the below means above the both ears and nape hair are shaved such as outline gives a shape to both arches. This Short hairstyles round faces also known as undercut hair style which is commonly seen hair style.

6. Crew Cut Hair Style

The Crew cut fade on the sides and on the nape are short and the hairs on the head from the forehead to back outline of crown is bigger than sides’ hairs. But the entire hairs cut such as the brush hairs. Sometimes this hair style looks like a ship and stream boat from the side and from the front it seems as crown.

7. Burr Hair Cut Style

This is the hair style mostly or commonly adopt by military men. In this Mens hairstyles 2016 whole or entire hairs over the head are cut in the same size 1/8 inches or less than it. It is the best hair cut for those who are theft of hair care and maintenance they might be more befitted by this hair style.

8. Brush Cut Hair Style

Brush cut Boys hairstyle resembles with its name, it seems like a brush from the centre and upper head if we see from the front hairs seems straight and stand position like a brush. But the downward sides nape and sides above the both ears have shorter hair size than the head. From the sides it gives look as crew cut hair style. Sometimes military men also like to adopt this hair style. But it is cool and dashing hair style and most suited for oval shaped faces.

9. Butch Cut Hair Style

Butch cut Easy hairstyles is more or less seems as burr hair cut style, they have slight difference in between, burr cut is almost shortest hair cut but butch cut is slightly long hair style than it. In other words we can say this is the short style of crew cut. The hair size in this style can be 1/4 inches maximum on the head.

The sides above the ears and nape are cleanly tapered.Apart from as a customer if you are a barber you can get well knowledge about the different hair styles whether it is classic hair cut and contemporary hair or occasional hair cut. With this website you can upgrade your business.

10. Hair Cut for Business Men

It mostly prefers by business class and the people of administration who like traditional and conservative look. The hairstyle for boys are little bit long from the head that folded or combed from left to right side. Above the ears and from the nape hairs are tapered and shorter than head hairs. This hair style gives a gentle look, youths do not prefer to this hair style more.

11. Classic Tapper Hair Style

This hairstyle for boys is also refers to the business class people. In this hair style the hair size gradually decreases from the head to downsides means nape and besides the ears. And the size of hairs besides ears and nape are 1/8 inches. It is also a traditional and gentle hair style for men, which gives a smart personality.

This is stylish hair cut that needs to more strength of hairs. Because at the top of head hairs are lengthy and cut in strips and bangs after cutting it mould as curl. From the sides and on the back means nape hairs are shaved and has lines and shapes by electric trimmer. The top head hairs are brush towards front than curve towards back.

And this is easy with the help of gel. But this hair style can be made by an expert of hair style. This is an occasional hair style.

12. Fade Hair Style

In this Fade haircut style hairs are only upper head and around the head’s means above the ears and nape hairs are almost shaved totally or invisible. The front side or on the forehead it seems as short Sadhana hair cut or bowl cut. In this hair style the combing direction is the natural from the centre of the skull to downward all sides. This hair style is known as fade because from the sides it seems as fading hair. This style is also prefers by military men.

13. Faux Hauk Hair Style

This is the real tapered cut hair style in which hairs seem divided into three parts. Middle part of the skull and both sides above the ears and all three parts styled like fox hairs stand at a point. This Hairstyles for long hair is also gives a cool look and prefers by most of the youths.

14. Flattop Hair Style

As name shows the top of the head with a little length styled as flat, the hairs cut in this way or in square shape that they appear as Flat top haircut. And from the sides it seems as crew cut style. This hair cutting is tapper in this hair style also. The hairs brushes back side in this hair style. This hair style is resembles to horse shoe. This is not a common hair style but it gives very smart ad dashing look and it suited to the oval shape face.

This is very tight and stylish hair style and this also needs healthy and more strength of hairs. In this hair style the sides are shaved just seems as fade or shadow on the both sides that make both arches with sharp outline. The back is also shaved and the top of the head has bulk of hairs that have considerable length to give them style towards right side. In this way the hairs of the middle scalp or head are brush towards right side that gives a stylish look. These are some famous and common short hair cut for men; these give you information and details about each hair style.

Another important thing is that this details about short hair cut also can aware you regarding the common terms and names of different hair styles so that you can easily communicate to your barber while cutting the hairs or at the time of taking new Best hairstyle for Men.

15. Graduation Hair Style

It is also called as short Business men’s hair style as well as classic tapper Medium lenght hairstyles. Sometimes this hair style gives a look as bowl hair style but difference is this it has arches and short hair above the ears although bowl cut do not have hair above the ears. Graduation hair style have brush downward both ears’ sides in this way hair are divided into parts left is small and right is bigger side. This hair style is suitable for the triangular shaped face people.

16. Tapered Nape

This Taper fade haircuts is looks like a simple boy cut hair style. From the back or at the nape hairs are shaved almost by tapering from the top of the head. The hair length is more at the center of the head and it is decrease by going down sides around the skull, or we can say tapper is going to low as the hair line go down. The arches in this hair style are faded or shaved almost. In this hair style brush goes back from the front. It is also a classic hair cutting which prefer by most of men above the 40 age.

17. Spikes Cut hair Style

In this Spiky hair style the length of hair are only center line front to back of the head and the both sides are shaved or sometimes faded. Hairs are cut in the tapper style and to have the spikes cut style wax or gel is to be applying on the hairs and shaped them as standing rocks. This is also a cool dude look hair style.

18. High and Tight Hair Style

In this High fade haircut the hair length is zero at back on the nape and both sides above the ears. At the head the volume of hairs are crew cut but the length of the hairs are shorter from crew cut. This is high and tight hair cut which is common among the athletes and army men. It seems as a black design at the top of the head.Tramline is a simple hair style in which lines and shapes are created and made by a technique with the help of electric trimmer. By this electric trimmer the shapes and lines can be make according to the wish. Sometimes it is line from front to back and sometimes its shape of any type. This hair style mostly prefer by youths of the upper class society.

19. Slicked back Hair Cut

This is also a short hair cut style which is also Slick back undercut in tapper shape the length of the hair of the top of the head and nape hairs and both sides above the ears the hairs’ length is short. Hair brush up from the front side towards something left side and style the hairs with the help of gel or hair cream.

20. Ivy League Hair Style

It is very clean and sharp hair cutting and also known as Princeton Short Hairstyles for Men cutting. The Ivy League hair style is mostly preferable by the Harvard, Yale and Princeton Universities’ students that is why this named as Princeton hair style also. In this hair cut the size of hairs are very short from all sides apart from front side or forehead here hairs’ size is little bit long than other sides and brushes impartially both sides. Arches have very light shave and neatly tapered. This is a smart and students’ hair cut.

21. Landing Strip Hair Cut

Landing strip Male hairstyles a short style of flat top cutting of hairs. It has very short hair size both of the sides of head or above the ears. At the top of the head the hairs are cut as flat or landing strip style. Instead of cutting the hair style is achieve by applying gel on the hairs. This hair style is looks like crown on the head.

22. Layered Cut Hair Style

It is very common Fade hair style that is mostly prefer by all ages male. The sides’ hairs are trimmed in this hair style and shorter than top head. Top head has hair some longer than sides’ hairs above the ears. In this hair style entire skull is covered by hair although it is tapered cutting from the top of the head to surrounded downward. The hairs are brush partially towards both side and right side is larger than left side. It is very stout and messy hair style that gives a cool and smarty look to boys.

23. Pompadour Hair Style

The pompadour haircut is resembles with classic tapered hair style the difference is this pompadour is little bit long hairs than classic tapered. It has sharp and clean long arches that have short hair than top head although top head has long hairs as they cover half skull in the length from front to back. It has long nape in back without hair, and have brush from front to back. It is very smart hair cut that most of the Hollywood stars would like to own this hair style.

24. Side Burns Hair Style

In this Short haircuts style the aches or the patch of hairs in front of the both ears is mostly concerning part. Its dark hard, sharp and long and looks like trimmed hair in the shortest length. This patch also known as side burn so this side burn enhance more in this hair style there is no matter what hair style is owned from the top of the head. It can be tapered, layered or any other. This hair style gives stylish look and mostly owned by safari men.

25. Whitewalls Hair Style

It is Cool hairstyles for Men which can be possible only for western hair color or after coloring hairs as Westerns. In this scalp has more length of hairs and sides are light shave as scalp is almost partially visible. The hairs of the top head are in tapered cutting and has no wary of maintenance but if it brush so it is impartially both sides front and back from the crown line. And to make this style more gorgeous apply gel on hairs of the front head and style them curve towards up side. So it will be more elegant.

26. Shaggy Hair Style

This cutting has layers along with steps or tapper cutting. In this hair cutting scalp is fully covered with Long hairstyles and these hairs are lengthy as the length of a hair cover half head in the length. And nape is also half covered with hairs arches of both sides are long, sharp, and has clean cut. When brush this hair cut hairs are fall in the natural direction means from the crown top to downward side. It gives a shaggy and deconstruct look of cool dude.

27. Blunt Cut Hair Style

It is classic and famous hair style; this style is owed by almost all dashing actors of Hollywood. In this short hairstyles cut hairs are shaved from the both sides and the head top hairs are longer and stand straight as crown. The back side also has short hairs and brush towards the nape. This hair style is for thick hairs otherwise it is hard to make a dashing crown. This hair style can be more attractive by applying hair cream or gel which helps to straight the hairs for a long time.

28. Texture Cut Hair Style

The purpose of hair cutting is to become clean and smooth but sometimes it can be for only to become stylish or unique so texture cutting is something like this, which gives a messy and unique look and mostly liked and styled by models men. In this hair cutting the sides are short or almost semi shaved although top head has lengthy hairs shears or razor to style them as texture. By texturing the most traditional hair cut can be mold in the contemporary or current hair styles it is the feature of texture. But texture is an art that is possible only by specialist and an expert of hair style.

29. Brit rock Indie

This is also a cool look that has short hair cut and quarterly shaved at the left side above the ear and back side at the nape. And the right front side has long hairs strips that make long bang for sweeping forward. These long bang or strips of Curly hairstyles are little bit curly so they give more debonair look. This is popular and dashing hair style and famous by British band.

30. Temple Fade Hair Cut Style

It looks like a deep bowl of Bob hairstyles on scalp because the hairs of sides above the both ears and nape are almost shaved that is why it is called temple fade hair cut. Sometimes it also called ‘Brooklyn Fade’, ‘Blow Out’ or ‘Low Fade’. It has wide and light arches that are only outlines sharp and clean. In this hair style brush is apply front to back side.