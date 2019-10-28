33 Annoying Things I Learned Planning My Own Wedding

I got married last summer on a beautiful, emotional, love-filled day — one which I planned myself, eschewing a wedding planner. I nixed the idea early on, thinking it wasn’t something I wanted to spend money on, and I also thought I’d enjoy doing all the planning myself. I love research! I love being organized! Especially when it’s all for one lovely day my husband and our families would remember our whole lives. While I’m happy to say that everything turned out great, the long road of planning had its highs and lows — and the lows were so annoying, I wondered why I was trying to plan such a hullabaloo (I remembered eventually).

