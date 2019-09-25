35 Little Details Every Woman Wishes Her Boyfriend Would Remember

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

No boyfriend is perfect. But when you’ve taken one into your heart, you’ve made a silent vow to accept each other as you are, imperfections, foibles and all. You’ve asked him a quadrillion times to stop leaving his wet towel on the carpet, yet, faithfully, it ends up there after every shower. And each day, you pick it up and hang it on the hook behind the bathroom door because, you know that he will make you scrambled eggs with cheese, just the way you like them, without being asked. This is love. What redeems him for the mildew stain he’s left behind in your bedroom? The little things he remembers that make your heart cartwheel with joy. Remembering things like your anniversary are a given, but other personal details — like the anniversary of your gram’s passing — can mean so much more. Here are a few:

1. Her bra size.

2. Her daily coffee order.

3. That random thing she said last week when she thought you were ignoring her.

4. The brand of tampons she prefers.

5. When she went through her goth phase.

6. How she likes her eggs.

7. The sport she played in middle school that she was terrible at.

8. Her favorite grandparent (and when they passed).

9. How she met her best friend.

10. Her signature scent (just the smell of it, not necessarily the name).

11. How she got that scar on her knee.

12. The name of her beloved childhood pet.

13. Her favorite brand of shampoo.

14. Which pillow she prefers in bed.

15. Her shoe size.

16. Which of her sports bras can go in the dryer.

17. The movie she likes to watch when she’s sad.

18. The thing her parents did that scarred her for life.

19. Her favorite PMS food.

20. That she wants a cup of coffee with cream, no sugar, and one square of salted, dark chocolate when she has to work on the weekends.

21. That she hate cabernets and merlots.

22. When her parents are coming to town (and that you should be extra compassionate that weekend).

23. The book that changed her life.

24. Her astrological sign.

25. Her boss’ name.

26. Who she lost her virginity to (and why she’s glad she didn’t end up with that guy).

27. Where she wants to go on her dream vacation.

28. When her favorite TV show is one so you can leave her alone for that hour.

29. Her sibling’s birthday.

30. Where she prefers to buy her underwear (American Eagle, not Victoria’s Secret).

31. The outfit she was wearing on your first date.

32. Her favorite flower or plant.

33. The emo song that got her through college.

34. If she prefers silver, gold, or rose gold jewelry.

35. The name of the bastard who broke her heart.

