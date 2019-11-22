4 anti-aging products you can use in your 20s to stop stressing about the future

First of all, I wanna make one thing clear. There’s nothing wrong with aging at all. That said, there’s also nothing wrong with freaking out about aging if that’s how you’re feeling. And furthermore, there are anti-aging products you can use in your 20s that’ll help you stop stressing about the future. Especially because clearly you are anyway, or you wouldn’t be reading this. Hi. Breathe. It’s OK.

While aging is a natural and totally acceptable part of life, there are some things you can do to make sure your skin stays healthy and chill throughout the process known as being not in your 20s. I’m pretty sure that’s the technical term for it. It sounds very clinical and accurate.

But seriously, WTF are those things and products? You don’t want to use some super intense $1,000 eye cream meant for someone who is 82 when you’re 23, and also, what if that $1,000 product is too strong? So many questions! What are the answers?! The answers are below, in the form of 4 products (because you don’t need to go crazy with like 20 serums and you know this) you can start using right now, if you want to, no big deal, to prevent the signs of aging. Which, again, is not something to be terrified of. But since you are kind of low-key terrified about it, let’s get proactive about it.

1. Elemis Superfood Facial Oil

This product delivers superfoods including broccoli, flax seed, and daikon radish oil that work together to give you a supple, strong, and healthy complexion. It’s really a fast way to deliver easily-absorbed booster of vitamins, omegas, and anti-oxidants directly to the skin to improve the natural radiance and luminosity your skin already has right now. Cool!

2. Hand MD Daily Hand Renewal

Fun fact! Our hands age faster than any other part of our bodies, which can lead to age spots, bulging veins, and collagen loss in our 30s. This double pump serum and moisturizer package layers two formulas of skin-smoothing retinol on your hands, along with peptides, antioxidants, niacinamide, squalene, and algae extract to lighten hyper-pigmentation, reduce collagen loss, increase hydration, and protect against free radical damage. Overall, prevention is key with this sort of thing.

3. PCA SKIN C&E Strength

This anti-aging corrective cream combines pure vitamin C and pure vitamin E to strengthen skin, thereby minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You probably don’t have many of those yet, but delivering those vitamins to your skin can still result in stronger, smoother skin over time, which is what you’re hoping for.

4. Supergoop! City Sunscreen Serum SPF 30

It’s true what they say: many of the signs of aging are caused by day to day UV exposure. Thankfully, Supergoop!’s products have broad spectrum UV protection and powerful antioxidants that help to prevent harmful aging caused by the sun. Plus, their formulas are light and fast-absorbing. Seriously, use sunscreen every day already. Just do it.

Think of these four productions as a cool foundation to start with. The idea here is to up your game a little bit so you feel like you’re doing good things for you skin, instead of fighting an invisible battle against aging, when aging is OK and good. Relax. You’re perfect always.

Original by: Lane Moore