Why Do You Need to Travel to New Zealand?

Beautiful New Zealand is situated southeast of Australia, you may think that it is far away for you to visit it, but don’t think that way. The location where The Lord of the Rings was filmed is a destination that should be on your bucket list. It is a perfect place to visit if you are the adventurous type and you love to be active on your vacations, but also if you enjoy relaxing and drinking some first-class wine.

It was found by Captain Cook in 1769, and it was populated by native Maori. Today their influence is still strong and they play a big role here and are greatly respected. The ethnic diversity here is something special, and something that you need to see and feel.

This country is definitely worth the long trip, and we are going to show you why. If you want to know why you need to travel to New Zealand, keep reading this article.

Beautiful Nature and Adventures on Every Corner

Breathtaking landscapes, beaches, snow-covered mountains, subtropical forests, offshore islands, New Zealand has it everything and many more. Here you can find everything you can imagine, and everything that you can’t imagine.

Did you know that here you can surf and ski in the same day? Here you can find volcanoes, but not the dangerous ones and fjords also. Top-quality vineyards and hot springs.

Want to try horseback riding or kayaking? You can. Also, did you know that bungee jumping was invented in New Zealand first? Yes, it was, so be sure to try that, if you aren’t afraid. Hiking is a special experience here.

And when it comes to wildlife it’s like nowhere in the world. But the most interesting and the most important part about it is that there are no dangerous animals here and no nasty plants. You can relax and enjoy your trip and not think about are you going to come across a poisonous snake, because there are no snakes here. New Zealand is one of only two countries in the whole world where there are no snakes, so you can explore the wild freely. But there are a lot of bird and animal species that you won’t find anywhere else. For example, the kiwi, flightless bird that is specific only to New Zealand, and it’s a national symbol.

Top Class Wine

If you are a wine lover this should be your next destination. The world from this wild country is famous everywhere in the world and everyone knows about its quality. You can visit wineries and vineyards and do tastings in Hawkes Bay and Marlborough, famous wine regions.

Unique Exploring of the Country

One of the most popular ways to explore this amazing country is by car or RV, a perfect adventure for those that don’t need a 5-star hotel. The road network is superb and you won’t get lost, because every town has an information center for tourists, and the people are very nice and they will always give you advice and directions. And a big plus is that fuel is a lot cheaper than in Europe for example, and distances between towns are much smaller than in the U.S. Recently there have been some changes when it comes to visa, even for travelers from those countries that don’t need one, so if you want to learn more about that, visit newzealand-visa.org.

The Weather

We know that we are repeating ourselves but we are just telling the truth. So if you want to visit a place that has the best weather in the world, this is the one. It’s always like spring here with average daytime temperatures going from 12 to 25 °C.

If you seek a warmer climate you will find it in the north, and if you want something a little bit colder go to the south. In the summer the weather is perfect for you to spend your days swimming and enjoying the sun on outstanding beaches, and in winter you can go snowboarding in the mountains in the south. The only slightly bad thing is that in spring and autumn there are rainfalls, but they also can be magical.

Top Cities to Visit

The largest city in New Zealand and the biggest Polynesian city in the world is Auckland. The City of Sails must be on your list when visiting because it is an interesting mix of a provincial soul with modern restaurants and bars, and also beautiful beaches. This city has it all, everything that you can imagine and everything that you need from a modern city, but it also has hot springs, rainforest reserves, volcanos and wineries on its outskirts.

Queenstown is another great city that you should visit and it’s located on the shores of Lake Wakatipu, surrounded by breathtaking mountains. It’s one of the most beautiful cities in this country, but also a city with a great restaurant scene. Here you can go bungee jumping, zip-lining, paragliding, skiing, anything you can imagine. A great city for adventurous souls.

If you want to see one of the best places where you can live in New Zealand, visit Nelson, a city located between two mountain ranges. From here you can explore the beautiful Abel Tasman National park and taste some quality wine in wineries nearby. The city is also known for its art scene and of course beautiful beaches.

Wellington is located on a harbor with mountains surrounding it. A city with great bars and coffee shops and amazing craft brewery scene. If you are keen on the nightlife, here you won’t be disappointed. There are great art galleries and museums to visit. But be careful when visiting because this city is known as the Windy City, so be prepared for that.

So what are you waiting for? Book that ticket, pack your bags and head off to New Zealand. Explore this outstanding country, the home of some world’s most interesting wonders, best-quality wineries, and the home of Hobbits.