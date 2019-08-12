4 Superb Ideas for a Stylish Summer Garden

Picture the scenario…

You’re spending an unexpectedly sunny Saturday at home when, determined to make the most of the random rays, you decide to throw an impromptu barbecue and invite your best friends and family around to socialize in your garden, making the most of the great outdoors.

But alas, just as you’re about to dial up your most desirable guest, you remember that although your home interior is the height of luxury, sadly you can’t say the same about your garden. One glance outdoors reveals a tawdry picture indeed – there’s nowhere to sit except a couple of dilapidated deckchairs, your lawn consists of a patchwork of muddy spots and there are no toys or activities whatsoever for children.

Dejected, you hang up the phone and are so distraught that you decide to go back to bed.

But it doesn’t need to be like that – follow these four superb ideas for a stylish summer garden and your green space will be perfectly prepped for parties the whole year-round.

1. Cuddle puddle

Few things scream exclusive elegance like your very own garden hot tub – sipping a glass of cool champagne in good company as blissful bubbles caress your every nook and cranny is a terrific treat to top off any great gathering.

Cuddle puddle legends Jacuzzi has a wide range of models to suit any size and shape of the garden and don’t forget that these dream machines have hydrotherapeutic benefits beyond simple rest and relaxation.

2. Hammock

If you intend to invite guests to your garden, you’ll definitely need to invest in a suite of comfortable furniture.

But you should also complement traditional chairs, sofas and tables with a few chic and comfy hammocks.

Select a stylish weatherproof model from the Simply Hammocks website, and your party will soon be swinging.

3. Firepit

The fire has played a primal role in human gatherings since it first sparked our senses way back in the mists of time.

But if you believe barbecues are unsightly and lack the Bear Grylls-style survival skills to create an ad hoc campfire, flaming heroes The Firepit Company can provide you with a fiery centerpiece that warms the cockles of your heart.

Fire Pit styles include abstract art, woodland animals and romantic scenes, so there’s something for special for every taste.

4. Treehouse

Any fan of Return of the Jedi has probably fantasized about constructing their own Ewok village and retreating from the world for a few hours.

And provided you’ve got sufficient space and connections with a good carpenter, it’s perfectly possible to create an adult-sized treehouse where you can entertain guests or spend time meditating in solo serenity.

But you’ll need a wire-lined walkway to complete that signature Star Wars look – contact for the right advice and reliable products.

These four fab ideas will transform your garden into a fabulous fun park, so get ready for your parties to become the hottest tickets in town.

That’s our list! Please share your own stylish garden tips in the comments section.