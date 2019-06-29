4 Things You Can Do To Help Him Last Longer In Bed

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ladies, if you think twice before moving things into the bedroom because your man can’t last longer than a TV commercial, read on.

Nobody wants sex to last just a minute or two, especially us guys. We want to satisfy our partners. But the truth is, many of us our insecure about our sexual performance and we devise all sorts of ways to keep from climaxing too soon. Your man may mentally rehearse the starting lineup of his favorite sports team or go over his morning workout routine—he’s clearly not focused on you or your satisfaction.

If he’s tried bogus pills and creams, you know what a waste of money they can be. However, there are many legitimate ways to improve your partner’s sexual performance and help him last longer in bed. Here are 4 methods I’ve used myself and you can try out with your man next time your in the bedroom. Experiment and find out what works for both of you.

Take it slow

I don’t have to tell you that most men aren’t exactly masters of seduction or foreplay. I don’t know how many times my girlfriend and I went from casual conversation to taking our pants off, but in that brief flurry of activity, let’s just say it didn’t take long before we were putting them right back on. It was a bummer for both of us. I got worked up too fast and didn’t stop to take it slow and enjoy having sex with her.

Sometimes you have to take control of the situation and slow things down for him. Remember and remind him that slow and steady is better, more enjoyable than being pounded for a couple of minutes without any reward for your troubles. With this in mind, initiate some foreplay and take him through each spot and sensation that turns you on. You might be surprised what he’s capable of when he doesn’t have to guess what makes you crazy anymore.

Change it up to keep it up

After numerous false starts, it’s only natural to begin thinking of ways to make your time in bed with your man last a little longer. One quick way to gain some extra time in the bedroom is to delay intensely stimulating your man over prolonged periods during sex. Now, this can mean different things for different guys. You should pay attention to what your man can tolerate and what pushes him over the edge. It may take some time, but eventually, you’ll be able to prolong sex by simply familiarizing yourself with your partner’s body cues.

It doesn’t take much effort to figure out what buttons to push, but if you’re really wanting to make the most out of your time in the bedroom, start out slow with touching and kissing. Take notice of how your man responds. Move around, covering all areas of his body. Based on the information, provided by get-a-wingman.com, during intercourse vary your technique and alternate positions to keep him from climaxing too soon, ensuring your own orgasm first.

Keep him feeling confident

Chances are if you’re reading this article you genuinely care about how you can have great sex with your lackluster lover. Well, it’s probably not surprising to know that performance anxiety is one of the biggest contributors to poor male sexual performance. Guys have this idea that ladies want four hours of earth-shattering sex with zero breaks every time they take their clothes off. You know as well as I do that this isn’t true. But have you thought about what you’ve said after a poor performance from your man?

It took me a long time to overcome my performance anxiety issues. It’s hard to watch someone you wanted to blow away look up at you after sex and turn away with a sigh. I’m not saying you shouldn’t be open with your frustration, I’m saying that you should use your frustration as an impetus to figure out what can be done to help.

Suggest Neurolinguistic Programming

Sex mostly takes place in the brain. With this in mind it’s not surprising that behavioral patterns play a huge role in how long your man can last in the bedroom.

Premature ejaculation is caused by a number of factors but mainly stems from events buried within the subconscious. A person who has fears, phobias, or has experienced trauma may experience sexual difficulties more regularly. Neurolinguistic programming can help by rewiring the brain against fear, giving them the confidence to give you better, longer lasting sex.

I’ll admit that this one is hard to slip casually into the post-coital conversation but it’s just one of the many ways you can help your man overcome performance anxiety and last longer in bed.

Whatever method for lasting longer in bed you pursue it’s important to remember to keep it fun. Exploring you and your man’s sexual side can only bring you closer together.