3 Best Pleasure Toys in 2023

When it comes to female sex toys, vibrators and dildos have long been the reigning champions. However, there’s a new contender in town aiming to claim the top spot as a favorite among individuals with vulvas: the clitoral suction toy.

Many vulva-owners are now exploring this exciting toy because the sensations it offers are in a league of their own compared to the standard vibrators. In fact, there’s even a viral social media meme circulating about it, featuring accounts of mind-blowing orgasms and unintentional multiple climaxes. If you’re active on Twitter, you might have come across posts showcasing the infamous clit suction vibrator, often shared at the end of popular tweets.

What is a Sucking Vibrator?

A clit sucking vibrator is ingeniously designed to create suction-like sensations on the clitoris. These pleasure devices come in various shapes and sizes, typically featuring a small opening at the head or tip.

If you’re new to the world of adult toys and prefer non-penetrative options, clit suckers are an excellent choice. They are renowned for their ability to provide pleasure without any need for penetration. These toys come in both attery-operated and rechargeable models and are capable of stimulating not only the clitoris but also the nipples and anus.

For those who may have concerns about the suction effect being harmful, rest assured that this toy is entirely safe and does not actually “suck” your clitoris.

How Do Clit Suckers Work?

Various brands utilize different technologies, such as Sensonic Technology by Lelo, Air Pulse Technology by inyarose, and Pleasure Air Technology by Womanizer, to power clit sucking vibrators. However, the basic mechanism remains consistent across all of them.

These devices employ a small plate that moves back and forth, much like a speaker vibrating at maximum intensity. This motion generates suction-like sensations on the clitoris, combined with deep vibrations to enhance pleasure.

Why You Should Consider Getting a Clitoral Sucker

If you have a preference for clitoral stimulation and seek to enhance your sexual pleasure, a clit-sucking vibrator should undoubtedly find a place in your collection of intimate toys. It offers a multitude of advantages for your sex life, including the following:

1. It Simulates the Sensation of Oral Sex

One of the primary benefits of using a clit-sucking vibrator is that it replicates the sensation of receiving oral sex. What sets this toy apart from traditional vibrators is its innovative suction feature. This advanced technology provides an experience akin to mind-blowing oral pleasure from a partner. Furthermore, it typically offers various suction modes, delivering an array of sucking, throbbing, and pulsating sensations to your clitoris. So, even when your partner isn’t around, this alluring toy can more than satisfy your desires.

2. It enables effortless and enjoyable masturbation

The gentle orifice of a clit-sucking vibrator is expertly designed to target your most sensitive erogenous zone, leading you to climax rapidly – and it might even induce squirting! With this adult toy, you’ll discover that masturbation becomes a breeze, and you don’t necessarily need to exert much effort to achieve satisfaction. As long as you’re in the mood for some steamy solo fun, this sex toy can make it a reality. Plus, most variants are waterproof, so there’s no need to worry about getting it wet during your aquatic adventures. So, go ahead and revel in multiple orgasms, worry-free.

3. Quiet and discreet operation.

Many clit-sucking vibrators are designed to produce minimal buzzing sounds. This ensures that you won’t be easily distracted during your solo or couple play sessions. Additionally, these devices often feature a minimalist design that doesn’t immediately resemble a traditional sex toy. So, if you value discretion and keeping things low-key, a clit-sucking vibrator could be the perfect choice for you.

4. Enhanced pleasure during partnered sex

Thanks to its ergonomic and unobtrusive design, incorporating it into your partnered sex experiences is a breeze. Whether your partner is penetrating you with their penis, a strap-on, or their fingers, you can easily hold this toy against your clitoris for added stimulation. It’s also a fantastic addition when your partner is performing oral sex on you. With a clitoral sucker, reaching new heights of pleasure becomes effortless. You’ll both have an exhilarating time, and your partner won’t feel pressured to ensure your satisfaction—it’s a win-win!

Discover the Best Clitoral Suckers

Now that you’ve grasped the essentials of what a clit sucker entails, it’s clear you’re eager to acquire one of your own. To simplify your choice, here are the top-selling beginner clitoral suckers available:

1. Satisfyer Pro Traveler

Satisfyer stands out as one of the most renowned clit sucker brands worldwide. Their Satisfyer Pro Traveler ranks among their bestsellers. This elegant clitoral sucker boasts a compact aubergine design with rose gold accents. Its petite size also makes it an excellent travel companion, easily fitting into any handbag.

2. Inya Rose Clitoral Sucker

Looking for another affordable clitoral suction cup? We’ve got just the thing. The Inya Rose Clitoral Sucker is ideal for beginners, featuring an elegant and sophisticated rose-shaped design and 10 pulsating suction modes. It’s also waterproof, making it easy to use in the shower. The full body silicone is built to be soft and safe cleaning is easier.

3. Womanizer Classic 2

If you’re ready to invest in a sophisticated and top-notch clit sucker, the Womanizer Classic 2 is an impeccable choice. Meticulously designed with the revolutionary Pleasure Air technology, this toy offers an array of 10 modes that promise to send shivers down your spine every time. Additionally, it boasts an Afterglow feature, automatically activating the lowest setting when you reach the pinnacle of pleasure. A simple short press of the dedicated button sets the magic in motion.