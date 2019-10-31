5 Awful Side Effects Of Insomnia No One Talks About

I have insomnia — the “I haven’t been able to sleep regularly in 25 years” kind. It’s extremely hard to talk about, because most people attach the term to any random night that they had trouble sleeping. “Sorry, I’m kind of loopy today. I had insomnia last night.” Mara Wilson can back me up when I say that as a disorder progresses, it becomes increasingly harder to not spin kick someone in the throat when they lay claim to it like some twisted badge of honor. For the 1/3 of you who have actual insomnia, maybe you can show this to your friends the next time they treat it like an annoyance rather than the hope-shredding personal hell it is.

