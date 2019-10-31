Moira Canty Explores How to Increase Your House’s Green Space

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When you think of decorating your home, the first thing that pops into your mind is likely furniture or paint chips. However, there’s a key element that’s missing — plants! Many people are completely unaware as to the significant benefits plants in the home can have. Although plants can simultaneously brighten and soften a room, their benefits go well beyond the aesthetic. Plants purify the air, increase humidity, reduce stress, foster creativity, reduce noise, and boost moods.

All these reasons are why Moira Canty is so adamant about the importance of green space in a home. Canty is a Nurse Anesthetist from Rockville Centre, New York, who in her spare time volunteers as an ambassador for Our Harvest, which is an online grocery store that supplies and works with farmers directly. She is also passionate about healthy eating, organic agriculture, yoga, and horticulture. And luckily, she knows better than anyone that there are a multitude of ways that people can increase the amount of green space in their house.

Continue reading for Moira Canty’s advice on the best ways to add plants to your home. For more information about Moira and her work, please visit – www.moiracanty.com.

Create an Indoor Garden

According to Moira Canty, a key aspect of urban living is getting creative with your space. She believes that one of the best ways to do this is to increase your home’s green space and create an indoor garden. Many people don’t have a backyard of their own, but that doesn’t mean you can’t introduce plants into your life. Allowing plants to become a focal point of your home is a great way to reap the benefits that green space can have on your health and well-being. To get started, it’s important to think about the size of the space. Although she claims that houses of all sizes can incorporate gardens, she does warn that it’s important to plan your ideal garden ahead of time as certain houseplants are better suited to larger or smaller homes. In small spaces, you might consider a terrarium, small potted succulents, or an on-trend air plant.

Alternatively, if you have a larger space to decorate, you will have the option of adding large house plants like fig trees or banana leaf plants. Once you’ve mapped out a space (or spaces) in your home where you think you can fit a plant, then it’s time to consider exactly which kind is right for you. For example, some plants need plenty of daylight while others require direct sunlight. Similarly, some like warmer temperatures and others cooler. All these factors should be taken into consideration when designing an indoor garden. No matter what your garden ends up looking like, it’s guaranteed to brighten your space and be a welcome addition to your home.

Take Advantage of Outdoor Areas

Moira Canty asserts that when it comes to increasing the green space in your home, it’s important to take advantage of outdoor areas. Outdoor areas could refer to your house’s backyard or your apartment’s balcony, however, if neither of these apply to you, then outdoor areas can also mean communal terraces or rooftops on condo buildings or even your neighborhood community garden.

They key is to evaluate your surroundings and figure out where there are nearby green spaces and what outdoor spaces you have access to that you’re not currently taking advantage of. If you have your own balcony, there’s no time like the present to start adding hanging baskets, potted plants, or even a small edible garden. If you have a whole private backyard at your disposal, consider getting in touch with your green thumb and planting a full-blown garden. If you’re not sure where to start, she recommends asking a friend or neighbor, conducting some research online or at your local library, or even taking a class on gardening at your town’s recreation center.

Use Vertical Space

If square footage is severely lacking in your home, don’t be discouraged. She believes that houses of all sizes are suitable for plants; a small space just means you have to get a little bit creative. In this vein, Canty recommends using vertical space as much as possible. For example, consider hanging plants from the ceiling using hooks and macramé planters, decorating the balcony or a windowsill with hanging baskets, putting small potted plants on bookshelves, or even building a green wall.

Moira Canty concludes that there are a multitude of ways to increase the amount of greenspace within a house that are not fully utilized by most people. These suggestions are just a few ways of increasing your house’s green space without sacrificing precious floor space.