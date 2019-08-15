5 best ways to have sex in public without getting caught, although you definitely still might

1.2k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Having sex in public can be one of the most exhilarating things a grown-ass woman does throughout her life. Sometimes, it just has to happen. There are many responsible ways to have sex in public that don’t have to end in arrest warrants or public humiliation. The best way to have public sex is on the fly — if you plan too much, you run the risk of having your secret spot being taken by the time you show up and then you have to scramble to make it all happen elsewhere. It’s also just plain hotter when the urge comes over you and you can get at it with your partner in all the forbidden spaces.

Public sex can be fun and make you feel dangerous. It can also get you in a lot of trouble, since having sex in public is totally illegal in all states. So if you get caught, you’ll likely get a ticket for indecent exposure or public lewdness, or possibly go to jail. Because of that, I don’t want to encourage you horny kids to do something illegal, but you’re probably going to do it anyway, right? And if you’re gonna do it anyway, at least do it right.

If you like the idea of banging in the great outdoors, or in any of these locations, it’s best to not get fully naked. If you just have a skirt or a dress on, you can just shimmy off your underwear off and get at it. That way, if you need to bolt on the fly like a bunch of teenagers, or run from a cop, you have a better shot of escaping (and not scarring the neighbors for life).

Here are some of the best places to get busy out in the wild.

In A Car

People have been boning in vehicles since the dawn of time (or since the dawn of the automobile), so find a secluded spot, pull over, get it on. Car sex can be awkward and making sure the emergency break isn’t in your way can take some getting used to, but once you find the right position, it’s probably one of the best semi-public spaces to have sex. It’s not totally in public, but it’s not exactly private either.

In Nature

Finding a spot at the park or at the beach is always a good idea (bonus points if you do it in daylight). Don’t forget to bring a blanket though — if you fuck on the beach without it, you will sand in places you didn’t even know existed. Up against a tree in the woods or a park is also a good move. Just watch out for the kiddie playground. Like, avoid the shit out of it.

Fitting Rooms

This is not a rookie move. You have to know what you’re doing to get away with getting in on a fitting room at a store. It might seem like a great idea to find a big, busy fitting room to ensure so that no one will notice you, but even if it’s busy you still run the risk of the sales people knocking. Instead, try a smaller store where you can sneak into a room while the retail workers are busy stocking the floor.

The Bathroom

Bathroom sex can be super fun, but it can also be a little icky. If you’re a germaphobe, you’ll want to find a bathroom at a higher-end place (funny enough, higher-end restaurants and bars are more used to this kind of thing happening there) not just because it’s cleaner, but because there is more room. And with unisex bathrooms popping up more and more, there are even more private spots to do it.

Public Transportation

The mile-high club is overrated. You’ll feel way naughtier if you give a hand job (or get one) on a train, or bus, or even a subway. Ideally you won’t draw too much attention from other passengers since it’s pretty easy to stay discreet.

No matter where you decide to get in on public, enjoy it. Stay safe, keep it quick, and you’re good to go. With a a little imagination (and flexibility) you can basically fuck anywhere you want to.

Original by Karen Fratti