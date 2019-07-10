5 Mistakes you Should Avoid when Flirting with Older Women

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

These days, a lot of young men enjoy dating older and experienced ladies. However, flirting with women from the cougar dating scene is much more complicated than impressing younger gals. These women do not tolerate reckless and immature behavior, which means a lot of young guys are usually unsuccessful when flirting with these ladies. So, if you are a young fella who is interested in seducing a gorgeous cougar, you have to know what you’re doing. That said, here are the 5 mistakes you simply have to avoid when flirting with older women as referred by cougarhangout.com.

You Should Never Pretend to Be Someone You’re Not

This is one of the most common mistakes men make while flirting. Some of them are too shy or unsatisfied with their lives, so they feel the need to lie about themselves in order to impress a beautiful woman. However, these mature gals have a lot of experience when it comes to dating, which means they can easily spot a liar. Cougars hate dishonest guys, so if you want to have any success with them, you should never pretend to be someone you’re not.

Don’t Mention Her Age, Not Even in a Jokey Way

It’s a known fact that these women are very confident when dealing with people, especially younger men. However, they do not respond well when someone mentions their age. They are a bit sensitive when it comes to that, so make sure you don’t talk about it, not even in a jokey way. Talking about age will only make things awkward and you don’t want that to happen. Her look, passions, and interests are much more pleasant topics for discussion on the first date.

You Shouldn’t Try to Make Fun of Her

There are a lot of guys out there who are trying to impress their dates by making fun of them or “roasting” them. It sounds like a very reckless strategy, but it works on some women. Making fun of your date can be an interesting way to communicate with her, but not when you’re flirting with a mature gal. These women do not appreciate this type of humor, so you should try to be classy. Use only smart and clean jokes when trying to be funny. These ladies have a sophisticated sense of humor.

Don’t Try to Control Her

The things you need to know about these women is that they are very independent. This means that they live by their own rules and no one else can tell them what they can or can’t do. These gals hate men who are trying to control their life, so whatever you do, don’t try to be her master. Don’t forbid her to drink or eat the things she wants and don’t try to tell her how to behave. If you try to control her in any way, she won’t have anything to do with you.

You Must Never Ignore Her Calls or Texts

It’s safe to say that most young girls love to play games with their dates. Mature women, however, not so much. Therefore, if you really want to impress an experienced gal and seal the deal with her, you must never ignore her calls or texts while flirting with her. They don’t like to feel uncertain about someone when it comes to dating, so if you choose to ignore them or make them wait for your call, they will simply find another suitor who will treat them with respect and kindness. This is why playing games with a cougar is never a good thing.