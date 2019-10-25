5 Of the Best BYOB Spots in London

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are living in London, you probably already know that alcohol can be quite expensive in the swankier parts of the city. Who doesn’t like to swing down a glass of quality wine on an evening out with friends or a date? However, when a glass of wine can cost more than 10 pounds, you begin to wonder if the cost of drinking wine in a restaurant is something you are willing to keep up with.

If you find yourself in this situation, we have some smart ways we think you can maneuver the extortionate prices of wine and alcohol in high-end restaurants. Bring your own booze (BYOB) restaurants offer a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the quality and tasty meals as other establishments, but they don’t have a license to sell alcohol within their premises. So, you can bring your drinks of any kind and enjoy a few glasses at a much lower cost. Sounds awesome!

Now let’s explore some of the best BYOB spots in London. They are not only great money-savers but also offer a fantastic ambience to enjoy a great meal and some drinks.

Tagine

This is a family-run eatery that offers a menu that is centered on its titular dish. If you are looking for a cozy spot to eat a flavorful meal that is healthy with a unique and exotic twist, Tagine is the spot for you. Not only is the Moroccan food amazing, but you also get to bring your own booze.

Tayyabs

Arguably one of the best Punjabi restaurants around, Tayyab’s serves the most delicious meals at an affordable price with no corkage fee. The restaurant is located close to Brick Lane, so whenever you are in town for a curry, do check it out!

Counter Culture

Here is another fantastic BYOB spot in the city of London. It is a unique restaurant that takes a break from the regular menus by helping you appreciate the little things. The establishment occupies a tiny space and offers a tiny menu, where you will find the most fascinating dishes that change depending on the mood of their passionate chefs, or the season. Here is something that you should know – they charge a corking fee of 10 pounds on wine, but you can drink your own ciders and beers for free.

Little Georgia, Hackney

If you are a resident of London or you are visiting and you have never had Georgian food, then you are in for a big treat! Imagine delicious cheese bread and pan-fried meat marinated in delicious sauces that will leave you counting down to your next visit. Little Georgia makes the perfect BYOB spot because you have the option of choosing from their artisan wine list in house, or you simply bring your bottle of wine for no corkage fee.

Plonk Golf, Shoreditch

The Plonk Golf in Shoreditch is quite different from the other spots on this list because it offers a crazy golfing experience. It is located in the heart of Shoreditch, right opposite to Box Park. It is an-only, BYOB and crazy golfing spot. If you are looking for a fun night out with friends, this makes the perfect spot. Tackle the crazy 9-hole course while having some cans of beer. For more information visit PlonkGolf.co.uk.