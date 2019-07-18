5 Reasons Why You Should Opt for E-visa

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When can the virtual world fasten the process and make a trip to your destination a reality then why stand in queues? Technology, communication, and globalization have connected everything in a string. Without any delays, you can now travel to various countries for multiple purposes. All you need is just a passport, and a visa and that too is easily sorted if you have an e-visa.

E– Visa is an electronic authorization to travel to a country for business, tourism, or medical purpose. The e-visa approval is issued in advance electronically before your departure. The passport will be stamped with visa at the immigration checkpoint on the airport. There are selected categories of countries that are eligible for an e-visa which you can check at https://evisa.express/. All you need is to make payment via credit/debit card and submit required documents to get the e-visa.

Are e-visas beneficial?

1. Less time-consuming – An e-visa can be easily obtained anywhere with an internet connection, and it saves time that you would otherwise waste on visa applications at missions or ports of various countries. It gives you quick access to the legal formalities that you can now fulfill sitting at home.

2. Better Relations between two countries – It is effortless nowadays to visit the UK or some other country using the e-visa. It has been an essential factor in improving the trade relations between the two countries. Due to globalization, it is necessary to foster the relations amongst foreign countries and e-visa has played a vital role.

3. Easy procurement of documents – Everything can be done online while filing for an e-visa, including filling the form and submitting self-attested documents. The payment is made online, and visa approval is communicated online. Thus records can be strictly checked, easily procured, and properly monitored. Hence we can say there is a huge convenience factor involved.

4. Easy access to the international market for domestic entrepreneurs

Today, India can easily have trade with different countries using e-visa. The major countries encouraging e- visa for Indians include Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Malaysia, Rwanda, Myanmar, and the United Arab Emirates. The domestic entrepreneurs thereby can have a broad market to sell their products. Not only in India, but they can also have access to foreign buyers and promote indigenous products. Spices, woolen products, and agriculture products are the major exports and oil; natural gas is the leading imports.

5. Cost-saving – The e-visa fee is divided into four slabs of zero, the US $25, US$ 100, US $ 80 depending on nationality (based on reciprocity) plus a bank fee of 2.5% of the visa fee. Contrary to this visa fee for a traditional visa is around $ 190, which is much higher than the slabs above. It even avoids the costly legal formalities of application fee and various other documentary obligations. So, it is easy on the pocket and also reduces the risk of documents being lost.

So, now if you need an emergency visa for medical purposes or trade, then opt for e-visa to avoid delays.