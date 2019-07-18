Men Raise Questions About Their Bodies That They’ve Been Too Embarrassed to Ask

We all have questions about something; we wonder things all the time. Sometimes, we have questions that we’re too afraid to ask out loud… Maybe because they’re embarrassing or just plain weird. Combine this with the uncertainty of a man and his body, and it makes for some hilarious Reddit exchanges. Check them out!

Some of these will shock you!

My room is the…

Why is my g-spot up my ass? (2big4thenoodle) If it were easier to reach we wouldn’t be able to get anything done (jesterb00m)