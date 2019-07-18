Men Raise Questions About Their Bodies That They’ve Been Too Embarrassed to Ask

July 18, 2019

We all have questions about something; we wonder things all the time. Sometimes, we have questions that we’re too afraid to ask out loud… Maybe because they’re embarrassing or just plain weird. Combine this with the uncertainty of a man and his body, and it makes for some hilarious Reddit exchanges. Check them out!

My room is the…

Credit: Olena Yakobchuk/Shutterstock

Why is my g-spot up my ass? (2big4thenoodle)

If it were easier to reach we wouldn’t be able to get anything done (jesterb00m)

Credit: Luis Molinero/Shutterstock

Does anyone else sometimes take there ballskin and stretch it over their balls and d*** to make a big sac mound?… No? Ill just kill myself nbd (burnsguy97)

Source: Credit: schankz/Shutterstock

Why the f*** do I have hair between my balls and ass?! Seriously how the f*** am I gonna shave that?!?! (h2odragon00)

Source: IGN

Do identical twins have the same penis size? (kasalik)

Credit: CURAphotography/Shutterstock

Why do i have this piece of fat above my penis? I call it my chicken breast (LeBertie)

It’s to protect your bones specifically while you’re doing activities that involve rapidly banging them against someone else’s. (Salt-Pile)

Source: Shutterstock

Sometimes when I take a piss it kind of splits into two streams, one going another way and one going the other. Is this normal? (MrKilljoyCr)

Yep. It’s totally normal and totally annoying (Pungalinfection)

Credit: oneinchpunch/Shutterstock

How are we suppose to take care of the pubic hair situation? like i got hair going every where at this point and I am going to have to go to a salon or some shit to even try and get some sort of a starting point. [Deleted User]

Source: Pixabay

Sometimes out of nowhere my eyes will ‘jiggle’ and my whole field of vision goes erratic for a split second, as if I’m moving my eyes left to right really fast, or like someone is rapidly shaking my head. (stuatley)

Tears

