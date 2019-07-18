Men Raise Questions About Their Bodies That They’ve Been Too Embarrassed to Ask

What’s the answer?
We all have questions about something; we wonder things all the time. Sometimes, we have questions that we’re too afraid to ask out loud… Maybe because they’re embarrassing or just plain weird. Combine this with the uncertainty of a man and his body, and it makes for some hilarious Reddit exchanges. Check them out!
Some of these will shock you!
My room is the…
Why is my g-spot up my ass? (2big4thenoodle)
If it were easier to reach we wouldn’t be able to get anything done (jesterb00m)
Hmm…
Does anyone else sometimes take there ballskin and stretch it over their balls and d*** to make a big sac mound?… No? Ill just kill myself nbd (burnsguy97)
Hairy
Why the f*** do I have hair between my balls and ass?! Seriously how the f*** am I gonna shave that?!?! (h2odragon00)
Twins
Do identical twins have the same penis size? (kasalik)
Chicken Breast
Why do i have this piece of fat above my penis? I call it my chicken breast (LeBertie)
It’s to protect your bones specifically while you’re doing activities that involve rapidly banging them against someone else’s. (Salt-Pile)
What’s happening?
Sometimes when I take a piss it kind of splits into two streams, one going another way and one going the other. Is this normal? (MrKilljoyCr)
Yep. It’s totally normal and totally annoying (Pungalinfection)
What to do?
How are we suppose to take care of the pubic hair situation? like i got hair going every where at this point and I am going to have to go to a salon or some shit to even try and get some sort of a starting point. [Deleted User]
Jiggle
Sometimes out of nowhere my eyes will ‘jiggle’ and my whole field of vision goes erratic for a split second, as if I’m moving my eyes left to right really fast, or like someone is rapidly shaking my head. (stuatley)
Tears
Whenever I poop I cry. Not on purpose, the tears just fall… (kunkalis)
Yikes!
How many testicles is too many? (trebuchetfight)
Tickle tickle
If I get tickled on the side of my neck (especially if it’s because someone is whispering in my ear) I feel the tickle right above my hip on the corresponding side of my body. (wilsow3)
Yuck!
So ever since i was born theres been a bit or fore skin attached to my penis, its attached from the lip to the foreskin and since its stringy( like does pizza commercials when they lift the pizza slice of the pan) what is going on (Paulel300)
Pretty sure that’s your frenulum. All the uncircumcised dicks I’ve seen have that. I’ve also heard guys call it the “banjo string.” It helps your foreskin to get back into place.(collarbonetelephone)
