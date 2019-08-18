5 Steamy Ways To Make Sure He Lasts In Bed

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Making love with your special someone is as much about the journey as it is the destination. According to the Kinsey Report, a groundbreaking study of human sexuality conducted by Dr. Alfred Kinsey, the average male reaches orgasm within two minutes during sexual intercourse. Unfortunately, it takes the average female between 10 and 20 minutes to achieve orgasm. This is probably why women prefer fourplay and all that comes before the climax more than the climax, where as many men–live for that finale. So what do you do when he continues to take the freeway instead of the scenic route?

1. Warm-up

Same as you would stretch before running a marathon, a pre-sex “warm up” can keep you strong between the sheets. In other words: there is nothing like a quick one-on-one between you and yourself to prep for the night ahead. This pre-game climax can help keep you (and his “boys below”) calm, cool, and in it for the long haul.

2. Kegel Exercises

Why spend hours pumping iron at the gym when you can become a champion in bed? The kegal exercise is easy enough to be done on the toilet. In fact, that is exactly what is recommended. Next time you have to go, try stopping mid-stream, ceasing urine flow for 10 seconds, then release. Exercising these muscles everyday makes for a huge payoff in the bedroom. Master the kegal and master yours and his climax too!

3. The Stop-and-Start Method

This somewhat frustrating method is better left as a solo mission. Commonly referred to as “edging,” the stop-and-start method is all about reaching that point of no return… and returning anyways. The goal here is not to drive you mad, but rather to help you become more comfortable with a heightened sense of pleasure. By learning when you must stop and when you can start, you’ll also recognize when to yield so to savor the moment.

4. Change The Way You Have Sex

Find your happy place and stay away. If doggie style isn’t lasting a while, it may be time to take a walk. If those quick thrusts lead to quick climax, it’s time to reevaluate the situation. Pleasure is important, but there is no need to go from 0 to 60, especially when cruising at a steady pace can make for such an enjoyable ride. Try less stimulating positions or slower movements to help savor the moment and gain better control.

5. Try a Desensitizing Spray

Rumor has it there are more extreme methods to holding off an orgasm (i.e. picturing your great aunt naked), but who wants to do that? For a more predictable and enjoyable solution, many experts recommend a fast-absorbing desensitizing spray, such as Promescent. Unlike other treatments, which come with a bevy of side effects and even worse, can transfer numbness to your partner, Promescent is FDA-approved to give guys better control down-under. Because it only absorbs at the outermost layer of skin, Promescent gives greater control, without sacrificing your or your partner’s sensory feeling, and that makes everyone happy.

