5 Steps to Take Once Hair Loss Sets In

Nobody wants to wake up and realise they’re losing their hair. You see your father and grandfather go bald but you’re never really prepared for the day you start losing your own hair.

Although pretty common, this kind of loss can be stressful, but the good news is that there are ways to counteract the effects of this common problem.

If you’ve recently noticed that you’re losing more hair than you once were, it’s important not to panic and to take some logic steps to diagnose and treat the problem.

Steps to Take When You Start Losing Your Hair

Step 1: Browse through your photos

Since hair loss is a gradual process, it’s not always easy to tell how much hair you’ve actually lost in recent years, which is why Medici Capelli recommends comparing some of your older photos to a few recent photos. You will clearly be able to tell whether your hairline has receded and how much thinner your hair really is.

Step 2: Consider a new hairstyle

A fresh new hairstyle could be just the thing you need to hide a receding hairline or thinning hair. In fact, a new style can make you look years younger. However, this is only a short-term solution and you will eventually need to look into other options.

Step 3: Decide how it’s affecting your self-confidence

If a new hairstyle doesn’t do the trick and you spend more time fussing with your hair than anything else, it’s time to consider the impact that this loss is having on your quality of life and your self-esteem. If the stress about your hair loss simply isn’t going away, it’s definitely time to look into some of advanced restoration solutions.

Step 4: Consider one of restoration procedure

There are a few very successful restoration options for you to consider. Medications are available that will prevent further hair loss from occurring, while a hairpiece or toupee can be used to cover up existing bald patches. PRP therapy is a minimally-invasive procedure that uses powerful growth factors in your blood to stimulate your scalp and encourage natural follicle growth.

Different transplants procedures are still the most effective solution though because it offers permanent results. Using specialised techniques, a surgeon will remove healthy hair follicles from the back or side of your head and transplant them to the areas where the hair is thinning. Once the follicles settle, they will gradually begin to grow and after about 12 months, patients can enjoy thicker hair across their entire head.

Step 5: Schedule a consultation with a restoration expert

Modern transplant procedure requires the skills of a qualified and experienced surgeon that specialises in the latest restoration techniques. Most patients only get one shot at a successful transplant procedure, which is why it’s crucial to do your research and find a reputable clinic in your area. Use your consultation to find out as much as you can about your surgeon’s experience and the results you can expect. Don’t forget to browse through some before and after photos to make sure you are happy with your surgeon’s skills.

By following these five steps, you can look forward to a fuller head of hair in no time at all.