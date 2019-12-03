5 Successful Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Best Advice

It is so surprising that many women in our societies today still consider themselves incapable of handling and running any business beside the conventional small scale brick and mortar stores. Many of them – due to the horror stories they’ve heard, fret at the idea of delving into a large-scale business. They wrongly assume that they might not be able to get the right amount of funding they need, that they don’t have the technical know-how required to run an enterprise, and that they’re better off limiting themselves to small-scale trading businesses.

But what many of them fail to grasp is that we now live in an age where things are less complicated than they used to be. And in this day and age, you don't even need to be a marketing expert to get your brand name to the world (thanks to social media); with just a little crowdfunding campaign, you can raise enough capital to fund that big-bad idea you've got. Such is the simplicity of our world right now!

That said, in a world where there are over 11 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. only, it is not only discouraging but disheartening that some women still fret at the idea of becoming entrepreneurs. Not that anyone is faulting them, though, but with the plethora of success stories out there today, being feminine shouldn’t debar anyone from pursuing their business dreams. And thankfully, there are many incredible women who have overcome major challenges to grow successful businesses, and right within the context of this post, we’ll share with you some of their interesting theories and advice. Whether you’re planning to kick-start your own business idea or you just need that extra push in your professional life, these interesting tips should do the trick.

“Know your market. If you don’t know where your market is and what they want, you have no chance.” – Barbara Felix, owner of Felix the Cook

In Barbara’s words, “Know your market.” The difference between the success story of that business you see on TV and the failed story of that closed restaurant you see by the roadside may actually stem from their respective understanding of their markets. When Barbara kick-started her custom-made sugar cookies business, she got the word out by donating her cookies to large charity events. And guess what, that was only the beginning of her success story. Focusing on a specific market and offering them a stellar experience helped her grow an impressive list of clients, which includes Google Ventures, UPS, and The Four Seasons. If you’re finding it hard to understand your market, you can start with your existing customers. Create a list of questions and put a call through to about five or six of your existing customers to get their opinions and answers. From these responses, you can learn a lot about what interests your customers and the market at large.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. Just be patient. Set short-term goals.” – Kelle Twadelle, owner Rose & Dove Specialty Gift Shop.

Since Barbara’s message was all about focusing on your customers, Kelle has a whole new angle for you – focusing on yourself! Like many entrepreneurs today, Kelle dropped her corporate job to pursue her entrepreneurial dreams. But guess what, the entrepreneurial world wasn’t the rollercoaster ride she expected. If anything at all, she’s had to deal with plenty of unforeseen challenges and obstacles. Over the years, Kelle has had to change her business model, moved location, and manage several other major challenges. Kelle keeps her business rolling by taking precise actions, partnering with other local businesses whenever she needed to, running occasional events, and sending her customers’ monthly marketing emails to keep them informed and attracted to her business. In her words, “if you hit a rough patch at your business, don’t stress over it. Start every day by thinking about what small, impactful action you can take to get things back on track.”

You’ve got to follow your gut. What’s the worst that’s going to happen? Are you going to make a mistake? – Dawn Noble, owner of La Provence

Like I mentioned earlier, so many women fret at the idea of becoming a large scale business owner because they feel they lack the know-how. But guess what, Dawn Noble was just like you when she bought La Provence. But unlike most women out there, she believed in the power of learning as you go. So, even though she didn’t have any business management experience, she still went ahead to make her purchase of the French goods store, La Provence. Looking back now, she claims she’s made some missteps along the way, but Dawn doesn’t let mistakes define her; instead, she let them spur her to greatness. According to her, “when you find yourself second-guessing your decisions, strength, or ability, remember that doing something is almost always better than doing nothing. Trust your instincts and don’t be afraid of a little trial and error.”

“Make a commitment to education, to learning as much as you can, an ongoing education.” Marie Mouradian, owner of Window Designs Etc.

With over 35 years of entrepreneurial experience, Marie knows the secret to success is never to get too comfortable and complacent. Enjoying success in business is all about learning new ideas and implementing new strategies. And according to her, “the more knowledge you’re able to garner, the greater the heights you’re able to scale.” Marie never rests on her laurels. And she ensures that she’s always involved by sitting on the board of her local chamber of commerce and always trying out new strategies to get her business noticed in her immediate locality and its environs, as well as online. In her words, “if you think your business is stuck in a rut, look for local workshops or networking events in your local community where you can continue to learn new skills and make new connections.

“Don’t quit, and don’t be afraid to flex.” – Traci Brown, Body Language Expert at Traci Brown Inc.

Formerly an athlete, Traci knows all about the world of winning and losing. And thanks to her stint in athletics, she understands better than anyone that you’re not going to win every day. Sometimes you may give it your all and still come up short. But Traci’s refusal to give up has served her well. She’s landed a product deal with Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington, appeared on major television networks and spoken on keynote stages. According to Traci, “Success might not look like you originally imagined. But if you don’t take a risk and go for it, you’ll never really know what you’re capable of.”