5 Things Female Gamers Hate About Gaming

Ah yes, the female gamers; the most oppressed women within the most oppressed race. While gaming may be a socially accepted form of media these days, some folks are still culturally shocked at the lawless land of online gaming. Truth be told, the gaming community is no place for the sensitive kind – which is something that mainstream media and a huge chunk of Twitter users will never understand because of how out of touch they are with society.

I will speak on behalf of the REAL female gamers, not the gamer girls – aka either the ultra feminists that push down their political agendas on video games because of much equality despite the fact that they never play games or attention-seekers that pretend to like games in order to get the attention of men.

However, I am going to list the major things female gamers do not like based on forums and from small cases that turned into trending controversies – not because a popular Twitch streamer feels oppressed just because she was destroyed on Twitter.

Disclaimer: I do not take sides here. I am standing on neutral ground between the gamer girls and the general gaming community.

1. Being Called an “E-thot”

By definition, a thot is “a woman who has many casual sexual encounters or relationships.” Nobody likes to be called a bimbo, but it is a slang used by many internet dwellers. Women who passionately love video games are plagued by females who pretend to like video games (aka the e-thot) in order to grab the attention of the opposite sex.

As an unjust consequence, the women who got the gaming skills are generally implied as e-thots by the gaming community who do not even know them.

2. Creepy Dudes Online

It naturally happens in video games when some creepy guys hear a female talking: guy gets allured and even aroused and will talk about all kinds of sexual things. Technically that is sexual harassment, but some things are just unavoidable. A female gamer can either do three things: leave and join a new session, mute the guy or intimidate him with powerful words (given that you have good speech skills).

3. Twitch Gamer Girls

Or Twitch “thots” according to non-followers of these female live streamers. Look, not all girls on Twitch are bad – the females that everyone respects are those that provide wholesome entertainment like live stream ACTUAL gameplay on a super-fast connection such as available at dailywireless.org. However, much of the attention goes to the girls over at Just Chatting – the ones that shamelessly show off their cleavages and wear skimpy outfits even though there are other adult-oriented live stream sites that cater to this kind of live show.

Due to such issues, the decent female Twitch streamers are overshadowed and generalized as these “Twitch thots”.

4. Feminist Gamers

Anita Sarkeesian, Zoey Quinn, and Tumblr immigrants on Twitter love to crap on video games and the community because of how they “oppress” women. Character designs, the personalities of developers, and the general purpose of the game – these are the main targets for the 3rd wave feminists.

But guess what? True female gamers do not like feminists as much as any other gamer. Why? Because these feminists make a bad reputation for women all around.

5. Political Agendas in Gaming

Unfortunately, some developers and publishers bend the knee to the loud minority. Because of such an act, everyone gets affected; players who just want to enjoy games have to suffer unwanted propaganda and pandering because the publishers simply want those brownie points.

Look, these giant publishers really do not care about your gender, your politics, your equality, your diversity. They just want to garner as many players as they can to rake in more money because they thought the loud people on social media represent the majority.

And guess what happens to the innocent female gamers who do not like these games with politically correct messages? They get caught in the crossfire. Those that like to play as girl characters with big jugs and barely any clothing will suffer because the West always sees the nipple more disturbing than grotesque artificial violence.

Female Gamers Deserve Better

What I am saying is that just like the generalized “male gamers”, female gamers are just as oppressed. In fact, the girls who do love video games do not deserve to get involved with the “e-thots” and the feminists because, like you and me, they only want to spend hours playing because gaming makes them happy and productive – no political agenda, no generalization.