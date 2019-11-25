Inside The mind of Millennials: The Furniture Buying Habits of Generation Y

Making a house feel like home isn’t something that happens on its own. Place some furnishings here and there and you’ll instantly see the difference. Furniture makes the house fun to live in, so it’s not simply a silent and beautiful prop. The right furniture pieces make the home the softest and warmest place in the world to return to.

It’s recommended to buy furniture the millennial way. Millennials, one of the largest consumer groups in the world, have their own habits when it comes to purchasing furnishings. The digital natives shop differently as compared to previous generations. If you’re curious to know what’s inside the mind of millennials, keep on reading.

Millennials search for meaningful furniture

In case you didn’t know, millennials want meaningful furniture that allows them to express their needs. They want to make a genuine connection with where they live. Therefore, the furnishings should provide added value and offer a space for meaningful moments. Companies have already released collections for the young generation, based on extensive research.

IKEA, for example, has launched a collection of furnishings in collaboration with Virgil Abloh, which is called MARKERAD. IKEA typically designs for free thinkers and modern nomads. If you want to see the latest offers, check out My Leaflet. IKEA now makes meaningful stuff. It’s expected that more manufacturers will experiment with new techniques.

Millennials still want in-store experiences

Low shipping prices and flexible returns are just some of the reasons why generation Y prefers to shop online. Even if a significant percentage of millennials do their shopping online, most of them prefer in-store purchases. In the UK, about three-quarters of young people shop for furnishings in-store. Why? Because they want to touch and feel every piece before making a commitment.

Millennials aren’t at all tech-dependent. They’re rather tech-savvy. The point is that generation Y doesn’t steer away from shopping at brick and mortar stores. They like visiting local retailers and trying out furnishings. The in-store experience lets millennials check out each piece of furniture and envision where it will fit in their living space. It’s not uncommon for young people to change their minds and come to the store again.

Marketing strategies that work on millennials

Furniture companies have caught onto the fact that not all marketing strategies work when it comes to generation Y. Millennials don’t place their trust in traditional advertising. From a marketing perspective, it makes sense to apply different tactics. The question now is: What advertising does work on millennials? Well, marketers have to take things one step further concerning design and copy.

To capture the attention of someone who is forever scrolling through the news feed, it’s necessary to be innovative. Millennials like advertisements that speak from the heart. They appreciate links to photo albums on Facebook or special events on Twitter. Most importantly, the content should be relatable – in other words, something they should identify with. Generation Y doesn’t like companies that are cold in their approach.