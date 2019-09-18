5 Things Men Do To Ruin Their Own Sex Lives

Sex is weird for guys. We have simple tastes and simple needs that seem to require minimal upkeep. Hell, for that matter, we barely require attention or even presence.

Most men could have sex inside our local zoo’s poisonous snake exhibit and not give it a second thought until after the orgasm, when we’re prying puff adders off of our balls and screaming for antivenom. From this perspective, it’s almost impossible for us to understand it when a woman loses the mood. How? What’s wrong with her? Is she a prude?

Before we go jumping to that conclusion, it’s probably best to first turn those accusations inward. Because until you learn these basics, there’s a good chance she’s going to run out of excuses and just fake her own death to avoid your dong.

