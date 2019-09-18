Ladies, Get A Pap Smear To Become A Teacher In Sao Paulo, Brazil

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

What does a woman’s past sexual experience have to do with her teaching skills? Just about everything! That’s why the education department in Sao Paolo, Brazil gets all up in the ladybusiness of potential female employees.

According to women’s rights activists in Brazil, as cited by The Washington Post, women are required to prove their virginity via a doctor’s note or undergo a gynecological exam to test for cancer. At the direction of the Health Ministry, the education department says they want to ensure that female hires won’t be taking any longterm leaves due to health matters, because the cervix is the only place on a woman’s body where she can get sick.

Stay on top of it, Sao Paolo! We wouldn’t anyone with carnal knowledge teaching our children.

Original by Jessica Wakeman