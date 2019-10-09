5 Things We Didn’t Know We Should Be Doing To Our Boobs

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You knew you should be examining them every month and plucking your nipple hair, but a new study found that squeezing your breasts regularly may prevent cancer. The study done at University of California at Berkeley concluded that compressing breast tissue may prevent malignant cells triggering cancer. “Here we show that physical force can play a role in the growth — and reversion — of cancer cells … Malignant cells have not completely forgotten how to be healthy; they just need the right cues to guide them back to a healthy growth pattern,” said Gautham Venugopalan, a leading member of the research team. Got that ladies? We need to squeeze our boobs to remind them to stay healthy. No problem, we’ve got that covered. And we’re sure the men in our lives will be happy to help.

This study made me curious about what other ways I might be unintentionally neglecting the well-being of my boobs. Click through to see what I discovered. [MSN]

1. Coffee

Sad news for coffee lovers. Well, kind of. Research done at Lund University in Sweden found that half of all women possess a gene that links coffee intake to breast size. The conclusion: coffee makes our boobs smaller. But before you stop mainlining your morning brew (NEVER!), other studies have shown that coffee can reduce the risk of breast cancer. I’ve never wanted my boobs to be any bigger anyways, and obviously, I don’t want breast cancer. Therefore, I will be upping my coffee intake. Let them shrink. [The Local]

2. Nipple Makeup

I’ve used Benefit’s Benetint on my cheeks and lips, but little I had no idea that the tint was originally developed for use on the nips. It turns out that product was originally developed in the 70’s for an adult performer who needed to “enhance her nipples while dancing.” Good to know we should be putting makeup on our nipples. Or not. [Cosmo]

3. Breastfeeding & Moisturizing

A study published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal, found that environmental factors play a major role in how boobs age. Using twins as their subjects, the researchers found that breastfeeding and daily moisturizing can make a woman’s breasts age better, but smoking, drinking alcohol and having multiple pregnancies can take a toll on breast appearance. This must explain why there have been so many stories about women breastfeeding animals. It’s must be to keep their boobs attractive. I wish that were the reason. I would have an easier time understanding it. [ABC News]

4. Breast Pillows

Sleeping on your stomach is good for keeping snoring under control, but bad for keeping boobies perky. It won’t flatten your boobs, but it may change their shape over time. So, if you’re a stomach sleeper, you may want to consider putting a pillow up under there. And for everyone else there’s the Bosom Buddy, your tits’ new breast friend. [Womens Health Issues]

5. Massaging

Massaging your breasts is the best, according to the Texas Institute of Functional Medicines. The act of “slowly kneading and stroking the breasts, using varying amounts of mild to moderate pressure” can help maintain shape, prevent sagging, break up benign cysts, strengthen muscle tissue, reduce soreness and flush toxins out of the lymphatic system. Point taken, I haven’t been spending nearly enough time fussing with my boobs.[Livestrong]

Original by Ami Angelowicz