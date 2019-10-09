5 Tips to finding out who is calling your phone

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Whenever someone calls you using an unfamiliar number, so many thoughts come to mind. Some people avoid picking up unknown calls due to panic, while others nervously engage the caller in an animated conversation as they attempt to gather clues on his/her identity. What’s the best way to figure out who is calling?

Here are 5 helpful tips to finding out who is calling your phone:

1. Check the caller’s area code

You can check which country, state, or region an incoming call originates from by checking the number’s three-digit prefix. This prefix usually reveals the caller’s country and area code, allowing you to narrow down your list of suspects. Most swindlers use numbers with foreign area codes since they operate in countries outside the U.S. In some instances, you might receive phone calls from toll-free numbers such as 888, 800, and 855. These numbers often belong to salespeople and telemarketers.

2. Use a phone number database

Searching phone numbers from an online database is one of the easiest and most reliable techniques you can use to determine the identity of your caller. There are tens of online databases that provide accurate information about identity. However, few come close to callersearch.net. This database contains more than 269 million phone number records, making it among the biggest databases online. In addition, it is constantly being updated to accommodate more numbers.

3. Search using search engines

Most people use Google to research a variety of topics. Apart from this crucial function, search engines can also be used to determine the source of some specific telephone numbers. If your caller has published his/her number on a corporate site or personal blog, conducting a quick online search will provide enough info to help you establish the identity. When typing the phone number on a search engine, attempt using different formats, and include the 3-digit area code prefix. If your search doesn’t yield any fruits, check in other search engines.

4. Explore popular social media platforms

People often say that necessity breeds invention. If you’re desperately trying to find out who called your phone, you could check whether their phone number is available on social media. Facebook, the most popular social networking site globally, contains millions of user-profiles – most of which include people’s names and phone contacts. You can know your caller’s identity by searching their phone number on Facebook’s search bar. However, if the user has engaged their visibility setting to “private”, your search will be unsuccessful.

5. Politely inquire their identity

Humans are only capable of forging meaningful relationships with a small group of close-knit individuals consisting of family and friends. Sometimes we’re unable to recognize an individual from their mere voice. If you receive a notification from an unsaved number, then it’s probably wise to ask who exactly they are. There’s absolutely no reason to lose your mind over the issue. If they reveal who they are, then you can comfortably take charge of the conversation. If they remain adamant, have your friend call them using their phone.

These few tips will help you to unearth from who is a notification on your phone.