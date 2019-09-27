5 Tips to Revamp Your Autumn Skincare Routine

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Seasonal changes often take their toll on our skin. Following the right skincare routine can make the difference between having glowing skin throughout the year and dealing with issues like irritation or breakouts. Your skin will thank you for making this wise decision.

This is the reason why you should start taking certain steps towards the end of each season.

Here are some tips to transition your skincare regimen from summer to autumn seamless.

1. Swap your skincare products

The skin tends to lose its moisture when there is a drop in humidity level and temperature. Different conditions such as sun, chlorine, and salt can cause a lot of damage to it. It’s imperative to change your skincare products, especially cleansers and moisturizers.

Hydrating moisturizers work best during fall because your skin needs extra hydration. Make sure that you apply it immediately you finish showering for better results. This will speed up the repair process, replenish it and serve as a protective barrier.

Frenchpharmacy has a wide range of safe skincare products and you’re bound to get something that will suit your skin type. Look out for ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba, rosehip oil, aloe vera or avocado oil as you shop.

2. Be mindful of your diet

It may take a while before your skin will adjust to the weather conditions if you fail to take proactive steps. The journey to having the skin of your dreams starts from within. This revolves around eating a balanced diet and drinking a lot of water daily.

A diet that’s majorly based on bad fats and oil will contribute to breakouts and other skin issues. Opt for a diet that is high in organic produce and greens instead. You can take supplements to get enough nutrients for your body.

3. Exfoliate properly

There isn’t a one size fits all approach to exfoliating. You should be gentle on your skin and avoid pushing or stretching it to avoid further damage. Take note of your skin type when choosing exfoliating products and tools.

People with sensitive skin are usually advised to stay away from products that can aggravate their condition. Exfoliating once or twice a week is ideal.

4. Slather on sunscreen

Sunscreen helps to prevent the damaging effects of UV rays. The truth is that it’s not only meant for summer or when you’re traveling to a hotter country for a vacation. Sunscreen should be applied all year round. You can rely on the same products that you’ve been using in summer.

5. Schedule a massage session

Massage has been proven to help achieve a plump skin at any time of the year. Some individuals prefer aromatherapy massage due to the wide range of benefits that come with the essential oils. In case you are battling with any skin condition, allow it to have a break and breathe.

According to skincare experts, going for a skin check can go a long way to help you handle any issue and be on the safer side.