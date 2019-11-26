5 Tips to Spice up Your Sex Life

Do you feel like you’ve lost your libido? It’s perfectly natural for your sex drive to fluctuate as you progress through life and a relationship. Just as often as there are times when you and your partner can’t seem to get enough, there can also be periods when it just feels like too much effort! If you’re in one of these lulls, and you can’t seem to be bothered, there are things you can try to spice up your sex life.

1. Talk

No matter what stage of your relationship you are in, if you’re not interested in sex, you need to talk about it with your partner. You may worry that by talking to them, they will feel unwanted or unattractive, so it is down to you to show them they still mean the world to you. This simple act can sometimes be enough to lift any lacking libido and get you back to being intimate in the bedroom.

2. Try Doing it Somewhere New

Most couples stick to the bedroom when making love. However, if this is feeling a bit repetitive, or you’re getting a bit bored of the same thing, try shaking things up by doing it somewhere else. A couch in the lounge, the spare room, or even on the kitchen counter: having sex somewhere new can make it a lot more enticing.

3. Play Out a Fantasy

If there is something you’ve always wanted to try but never dared to bring it up, then now could be a perfect time. Fantasies are healthy and can be a great way to reignite a slowing sex drive. Whether you are into dress up, roleplay, or bondage, as long as you are both into it, it can be super sexy to try something new.

4. Change Positions

The missionary position is by far the most common, but there are loads of others to try. You don’t have to go through the whole Kamasutra, but trying out a few different positions can change the sensation. If something doesn’t work for either of you, no problem! Keep trying different things until you find what you both enjoy.

5. Grab Some Sex Toys

Bringing some sex toys such as available on pinkcherry.com into the bedroom is a great way to spice things up. People tend to use vibrators and dildos the most, but there are other options, depending on what you like. Bear in mind that in many countries, there are no regulations on the safety of sex aids. As such, it’s worth spending a little bit extra to make sure you get silicone or Pyrex products that are safe for your body.

Whatever you choose to do, there are always ways to lighten up your sex life. As long as you and your partner are on the same wavelength, and are willing to try things a little differently, there is no reason why you can’t get the enjoyment back into your sexual relationship. Sex is fun after all, and you’ll be missing out if you don’t take measures to get your libido back. Stick at it, and the joy will return in no time!