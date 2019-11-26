What to do if you are involved in a hit-and-run accident

Nobody likes to think about the bad things that can happen. But, unfortunately, they are a part of life. So, it is important to be ready, to know how to handle things so that you can quickly solve the problem and start enjoying life again.

Road traffic accidents are one of those situations. Every year, at least 20 million people are injured in them. Most of the time they get the help and compensation they need to recover. But, if it is a hit and run accident that you are involved in things can be a bit different and you may need to speak to a specialist like anidjarlevine.com.

You can still secure compensation after a hit-and-run accident

In that situation, securing compensation is nowhere near as easy. You don’t know who caused the accident, so you cannot file a claim with their insurance company for the costs of medical treatment and repairing your vehicle.

However, as you will see, provided you take the right action after the accident you will get the compensation you are entitled to and do so quickly. Here are the steps you need to take.

Call the police immediately

As soon as possible, call the police. They will also carry out an investigation to identify the driver that hit you. The police have access to CCTV, can interview witnesses properly and use forensics to collect vital evidence. For example, paint flakes that could later be used to prove that they have actually found the vehicle that hit yours. This is evidence that makes it impossible for the other driver to successfully deny that they caused your injuries.

Get your injuries treated

Your other priority is getting your injuries treated. As best you can, keep track of how you were hurt and your treatment regime. It is a good idea to start an accident journal, from day one. This will help to ensure that important details that may help your case are not forgotten and lost.

Contact an experienced accident lawyer

As soon as possible, find yourself a decent accident lawyer. Ideally, you want one that has experience of dealing with hit-and-run accidents. There are quite a few differences in how this type of accident claim is handled. So, you really do want to use someone who handles these types of incidents, on a regular basis.

Go to the bar association website to double-check that they are a real lawyer. Unfortunately, fake lawyers are a growing issue. So, it is not wise to assume that because they have a nice-looking website with good testimonials that they are legit. The more research you do before signing up with a lawyer, the better it will be for you.

Why seeking legal advice is always safest

It is also important to remember that bloggers like me are not legal experts. So, it is never a good idea to just use general advice articles like this as your sole source of information. You always need to seek proper legal advice from someone who is qualified.