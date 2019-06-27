452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everyone experiences stomach aches at some point in their lives, some more than others since they are quite common. The reasons behind a stomach ache are dozens, to say the least. Most cases are not serious and the symptoms tend to pass quickly.

But some people, including myself, cannot stand stomach aches. So for those of you who share my pain, here are 5 ways to cure stomach ache.

1. Bitters and Soda

Most common bitters brands contain some herbs such as the likes of cinnamon, fennel, mint, or ginger that are excellent in helping with stuff like nausea. Nausea is often times related to stomach aches but most people will be surprised that a combination of bitters and soda goes quite well in curing this problem. While a bar is the last place someone would go to relief from nausea, most medical personnel tell a different story. Mixing cocktail bitters into a glass of tonic, club soda, and even ginger ale can help you massively with stomach aches.

2. Ginger

We just mentioned ginger, but we didn’t mention that ginger can help cure stomach ache on its own. Since ancient times, people have turned towards ginger as a cure for literary anything. From nausea to stomach ache, to headache, to joint pain, ginger cures everything. Ginger is not some old wives’ tale that was used to tell children to eat if they want to grow big and healthy. Quite the contrary, ginger is very beneficial for you and it can even help you relieve stomach pain. Ginger is very anti-inflammatory and it can be found in many forms, most popular are ginger chews, supplements, powder, or in beverage form.

3. MiraLAX

Stepping away from the natural remedies section and into the pharmaceutical world of treating stomach aches, MiraLAX is one type of pharmaceutical that can help you relieve stomach aches. MiraLAX is an over-the-counter medication that is classified as an osmotic laxative. Mostly used in treating constipation, MiraLAX is often times used in treating both short-term and long-term chronic constipation. As constipation is one form of symptom for stomach ache, MiraLAX is a medication that can greatly relieve you of this pain. To learn more about this medication click here.

4. Chamomile Tea

The Chinese talk a lot about natural remedies combined with teas and the effects they have. One type of tea that can help ease the pain of an upset stomach is chamomile tea. Chamomile tea has anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve your stomach muscles relaxes them. This overall helps in reducing the effects of cramping and spasms, effectively reliving you of stomach pain.

5. BRAT Diet

Very popular amongst parents with toddlers, the BRAT diet (bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast) can greatly help you calm an upset stomach. This diet is formed in a way that it helps you with a lot of problems such as nausea and diarrhea. It is a low-fiber, high-binding food diet that contains no salt or spices. This diet helps people a lot when they’re feeling sick but have to eat. The toast can be overcooked, the banana can be delicious, rice is also excellent, and applesauce is simply amazing.