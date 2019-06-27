10 Traits that Always Catch A Woman’s Attention

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Gather round boys, let me tell you the big secret …. “There are NO shortcuts to a woman’s heart.” However, there are certain traits that can help you to skip ahead of the queue. Women notice these traits the most in a man.

So, if you can manage to have a combination of these traits, you can possibly WOO your woman. It is not easy, but it is possible. Let’s have a look at these open secrets. What a woman sees in a man.

A Well-Groomed Face

Who is the prettiest of them all? No matter how hard you try to deny it, your face is often the mirror to your heart. So, keeping it well-groomed should be your priority.

This doesn’t mean that you must have a sharp jawline and dashing eyes, or any of that. However, you should be cautious enough to take good care of your face. It should look fresh and enticing. Do not let your face look like that of a homeless man.

The Right Attire for the Right Occasion

The perfect attire can say everything about your personality. Do you remember the Cinderella transformations of the main characters? Well, they are never done without some top-notch dresses.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be very gorgeous and pretty. But, it has to showcase your sense of style. We project ourselves with the clothes that we wear. So, it is always preferable to slay with your sense of style.

Manner of Presenting and Communicating

The way you present yourself in a different situation is very important. How you communicate with the people around you says a lot about you. Women are usually very cautious about these traits.

You must be careful to present yourself properly in all circumstances. Your communication skills indicate your confidence as well. So, your self-presenting skills matter, too.

The Level of Personal Hygiene

Contrary to popular belief (I wonder who came up with these beliefs in the first place), women do not prefer dirty men. Personal hygiene is often a deal-breaker for most women.

You should keep your nails trimmed and your hair cut properly. Take care of your breath and use mints if necessary. But, most importantly, smell good. A man who stinks all the time will only make a woman flee. According to faveable.com, the good perfume will always be your best friend. Ask your female friend for advice on a good perfume for men.

The Tone of Voice and Selection of Words

Your voice control is a major deal-breaker in terms of impressing your woman. You should find the right balance between being smooth and being rough. Try to keep your voice firm so that it exudes confidence.

But, at the same time, word selection is also very important. Your grip over the language and the right word at the right time can help you on your way. So, be careful about what you say in front of your lady.

The Balance of Humor and Humbleness

“If you can make a woman laugh, you can make her do anything” – these are the famous words of Marilyn Monroe. It clearly indicates how important humor is. It is often one of the first things that a woman notices in a man. If used correctly, humor can be a perfect tool.

And yet, you must be very humble at the same time. Do not go overboard with the humor. No one likes a person who is full of himself.

Physical Structure of the Body

Well, it’s the bitter truth and you guys have to accept it. Women dig a nice body. It doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to be ripped to impress a woman. However, you should be in enough shape to keep a woman.

Being physically fit means that you love yourself. This tells your woman your level of dedication to yourself and can be a key factor. Some women even notice the physical structure before the face.

Your Control Over Surrounding Elements

A woman likes men who have control over their surroundings. If you act like a fish out of the water, you have a very slim chance of making it with your lady. Your control over your surroundings shows how well you can manage things.

It doesn’t mean that you have to be dominant in every case. It can also be about how you get out of tricky situations with a smile. A woman loves a man who is in control of himself and his surroundings.

The Ability to Be a Good Listener and to Respond

During your conversation, the first thing that a woman notices is how well you are listening to her. There are some who act like they are listening, but end up missing the actual point. You can be more in harmony with someone when you are a good listener.

Unfortunately, sitting there like a wall is the last thing you want to do. They want someone who can take the conversation further. So, your ability to respond well also matters.

Level of Energy and Confidence

Last but not least, you must have an aura of confidence around you. But, it can be quite tricky as well, because we often forget to distinguish confidence from arrogance. So, you must find the right balance and showcase your confidence.

You can do that by being energetic around her. A woman loves men who are more energetic. It makes them feel more alive as well.

Conclusion

This is a general guideline of the traits that a woman usually notices. We understand that every person is different and that their heart works differently.

But, if you have these traits by your side, you are more likely to be noticed by a woman. Let us know how it goes with your lady. Until then,see you next time.