5 Ways to Use Your Lips to Seduce That Special Someone

Lips are linked to sexuality and sensuality. A survey showed that out all the features men could be attracted to, the lips seem to hold their attention.

It would be nice if all you had to do was let them shine, but you need to know how to work them to your advantage. The following are five things you can do with your mouth to drive others crazy.

1. Finger Kiss

One thing you can do with your lips is take your partner’s hand, and kiss the tip of a finger with them. Try to give a soft kiss, something that is sensual but also suggestive. The power of suggestion combined with the lips should be enough to make your partner go crazy.

2. Use Red Lipstick

Red is your friend when it comes to seducing another person. You want to find a shade of red that works well with your complexion so that the color does not clash with your skin tone. The reason you want to use red is because it is a very attractive color that will get people’s attention. Your lip tricks will only work if you get people’s attention, which is what you are trying to do here.

3. The Gap

One thing you can with your lips is open them slightly when you are attempting to seduce someone. Do not show your teeth too much at this point, just a tiny bit. The action is very attractive to others and should signal to the person you want to attract that you are flirting.

4. The Bite

Another effective move you can do with your lips is bite them. The bite cannot be too aggressive because you do not want to make them bleed since the skin on your lips is sensitive. The bite is not only flirtatious but very suggestive, so reserve this move until you are sure you want to take things to the next level.

5. Thing to Mouth

You may also want to perfect the object-to-mouth technique. The idea here is to place an item softly on your lips or in your mouth seductively. The move is suggestive, but it is also not too crazy though it can drive the person you are trying to seduce wild. The item can be anything, from a bottle of soda to a pen that you might be using.

These are just some things you can do with your lips to seduce strangers or perhaps someone you are involved with. Now, it is important to ensure they are ready for such heavy action.

How to Prepare Your Lips

As you use some of these tricks, it is important that your lips are prepared for effective seduction. Lips that are not taken care of or a mouth that does not look healthy will likely not have positive results. You want to keep the following in mind:

Whitening

As you draw attention to your lips, you are also drawing attention to your mouth and teeth. Before you begin your seduction, make sure your teeth are bright and white. Talk to your dentist if you have any discoloration because most people won’t find stained teeth too appealing.

Tenderize

You want your lips to feel tender to the touch, which will make them look more sensual and soft. To do this properly, exfoliate your lips regularly.

There is an easy way to do this, and all you need is a little sugar. Gently rub some sugar on wet lips, letting the sugar dissolve on its own. You’ll be reducing cracked lips, removing dead cells, and making them look better overall.

Puffiness

Part of what makes lips so sexy to others is their puffiness. You want to be able to puff those lips a little when you are exercising your seductive powers.

Those with thin lips can use a concealer to give the illusion of pouty lips, or you may need to overdraw your lip line. Of course, the easiest and most effective option is to consider lip injections from an experienced specialist.

These tips should help you attract that special person in your life. Don’t just stop at these suggestions because there is more you can do. Follow your intuition, and allow things to happen naturally.