Restore your perfect smile – How to get your teeth white

In 2016, American managed to spend over 10 billion US dollars on whitening their teeth, over $2 billion of those 10 billion were spent to make DIY whitening products. There are a lot of ways and products you can use if you want to whiten your teeth. However, a lot of those DIY or professional products can have a chemical that may damage your teeth, which is what concerns people. So if you want to make your teeth white, but want to avoid products who have dangerous chemicals in them, then read this article. If you want to find out about all the whitening methods that are completely safe.

Why do teeth become yellow?

There are several reasons why your teeth can become yellow. Certain foods can remove the outermost layer of your teeth called enamel. Also, without frequent brushing, you can have plaque built up on your teeth which can make them look yellow. However, this type of “yellowing” can usually be fixed with regular brushing and by using whitening remedies.

However, sometimes the situation may be worse than just discoloration. If your hard enamel has eroded from your teeth then the dentin underneath that layer of enamel will start showing, and dentin usually has a yellow color.

Here are some of the best ways you can whiten your teeth.

Brushing with baking soda

Baking soda has been a well-known ingredient that was even used for teeth brushing centuries ago. It has natural whitening properties and it is mildly abrasive which can help to brush away any stains from your teeth.

Also, brushing with baking soda can help to create an alkaline environment inside of your mouth, which can prevent the growth of bacteria.

Keep in mind that baking soda is not a solution that will make your teeth white and bright overnight, although, if you keep using it for weeks or months you will definitely see an improvement in the color of your teeth.

A recent study has found that using a toothpaste that contains baking soda is a lot more effective than toothpaste without any baking soda.

Try using Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is well known for its use in history as a natural cleaning product and a disinfectant. The reason for this is because the acid in it Is the main ingredient and kills any bacteria. This antibacterial ingredient is what makes the vinegar so effective for whitening your teeth and keeping your mouth clean from any bacteria.

Vegetable and fruits

It is a very well known theory that you can mix together strawberries and baking soda to make homemade toothpaste. The malic acid that is in strawberries is what can remove the discoloration of your teeth, while the baking soda can help remove any of the stains.

You could also consider using a toothpaste which can be even more effective at removing stains than regular old toothpaste.

You should also know that eating healthier diets and including vegetables and fruits can result in whiter teeth.