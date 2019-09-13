6 Best Z390 Motherboards in 2019 – Review

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Any gamer wants to have a computer that will be strong enough to support their gaming. If you are looking for a Z390 motherboard for your gaming PC, you are in the right place. We will present you with six best Z390 motherboards currently available on the market, which will hopefully make your choice a little bit easier.

Every motherboard on this list is compatible with Intel processors of the 8th and the 9th generation. Read on to find a perfect motherboard for your PC.

1. MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Edge AC

Check Price @ Amazon

This advanced motherboard by MSI is the one you must check out if you are using your computer for gaming.

MSI MPG Z390 Gaming Edge AC features heatsinks that are located on the top. It is also compatible with all of the 8th and 9th generation of Intel Core processors. This motherboard comes with the DDR4 memory that can work with the dual-channel.

There is I/O shielding that comes with this model. The Multi-GMU facility can be used with this motherboard, in case you want to play multiplayer computer games.

Pros

This model works very fast.

Your gaming experience will be enhanced.

There are fantastic BIOS that come with this motherboard.

Cons

DRAM failure is possible with this model.

Problems with Ram installation may occur.

2. MSI MEG Z390 ACE

Check Price @ Amazon

MSI MEG Z390 ACE is a motherboard perfect for those of you who are looking for advanced experience while using your computer. It is incredibly efficient, and it supports Pentium Gold, as well as Celeron Processors and Intel core processors of the 8th generation.

This motherboard comes with a triple turbo M.2 which can speed up the transfer performance to 32GB/s. MSI MEG Z390 ACE features the Mystic Light Infinity which allows you to choose the light shades for your computer at the same time enhancing the personalization experience.

If you are interested in online gaming, you will be pleased to know that this motherboard provides you with a LAN port that functions very well.

Pros

Modern processors, as well as machinery components, are supported by this model.

There is a smart cooling present which increases efficiency.

This motherboard is built for extreme overclocking.

Cons

The design appears to be lazy.

There are no tools available if you need to remove the mounting screw.

3. Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra

Check Price @ Amazon

This motherboard comes with a lot of valuable features. For example, it supports processors that include the 8th, as well as the 9th Intel Core Generation. This will be helpful for anyone who wants to assemble a smart computer.

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra is built with wider thermal pads along with the Direct Touch Heatpipe. That means that there is always an optimum heatsink. You can also use your computer for many hours because this motherboard stays cool for a long time. There are a Smart Fan 5 feature and the option of changing the headers of the fans, as well as several thermal sensors that provide you with temperature details.

Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra is designed with a solid armor which sets it apart from all the other motherboards. It comes with I/O Shield armor, PCIe armor, and the memory armor.

Pros

This motherboard supports Multi GPU.

It comes with an advanced thermal design and direct touch heatpipe.

It also has 12+1 phases of digital VRM with DrMOS, which is suitable for gaming purposes.

Cons

There is the BIOS.

4. MSI MPG Z390 GAMING PRO CARBON AC

Check Price @ Amazon

This MSI model is specially made for gamers. Not only does it work with 8th and 9th generation of processors made by Intel Core, but it also supports the Celeron Processors as well as the Platinum Gold.

The heatsink is controlled by the M.2 Shield Frozr, which helps to prevent the SSDs lagging. Z390 Gaming Pro Carbon AC works very effectively, and it does not lose speed due to M.2 Shield Frozr.

This motherboard has exceptional audio features, and it comes with the ALC1220 audio processor. You will get the best sound quality while you are gaming because this motherboard comes with attached amplifiers.

There is the Mystic light application that is featured on this model. This motherboard comes with smart LED lights.

Pros

This motherboard can support even the older generations of processors made by Intel.

You can connect multiple CPUs to it.

This model allows you to use many CPU fans.

Cons

The lights on this motherboard can be problematic at times.

The SATA cables might not work well.

5. Asus ROG Strix Z390-E

Check Price @ Amazon

When it comes to Asus, it is known to be among the leading brands for computing components. Their ROG Strix Z390-E will offer you incredible gaming experience. This motherboard has exceptionally good connectivity and AI Interclocking. ROG Strix Z390-E features the Gamer’s Guardian, which makes the components of the system long-lasting, and it has ESD Guards.

The cooling options of this model come from two PWM/DC fans, and they can be adjusted by using the Fan Xpert 4, as well as the UEFI BIOS. There is also the water-cooling option, which is provided by the PWM/DC header. This model comes with an audio solution that is called the Supreme FX. ROG Strix Z390-E uses the S1220A codec.

5-way optimization is an option that comes with this motherboard.

Pros

This motherboard is easy to install.

It has an easily understandable DIY setup.

It comes with a 5- way optimization setting.

It has DRAM Overclocking and exceptional speed.

Cons

There is no cashing available.

There is a possibility of quality problems.

There is the inability to remember the BIOS setup.

6. Asus PRIME Z390-A

( Best Budget )

Check Price @ Amazon

Asus PRIME Z390-A motherboard is compatible with a large number of processors, and it is a part of the newest Z390 series. If you are a real gamer and you overlock a lot, this model will be an excellent match for you.

This motherboard comes with Xpert 4 Fans and thermal sensors. This means that you can set the cooling optimization to suit your needs.

Prime Z390-A features 3.0/2.0 bandwidth, M.2, and x4 PCI Express. It is one of the few models that have an incredible quality of the connectivity.

This motherboard has a sound sensing circuit attached to it, which is made for your best listening experience.

Pros

There is an I/O shield in this model.

This motherboard has a heatsink feature.

It is very easy to install.

Cons