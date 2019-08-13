What Are Some Of The Best Gaming Computers You Can Buy?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s every gamer’s dream to spend all of his money on a PC that will support any game on its watchlist. A gaming PC enhances your gaming experience and lifts you to the next level in the gaming echelon. With already hundreds of gaming PC’s in 2019, choosing the best one can be very, very, difficult.

But regardless of difficulty, we are going to present you with a list of the best gaming PCs you can buy. So without further ado, let’s roll.

1. Corsair One i160

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K – Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 – RT 2080 Ti

Ram: 32 GB

Storage: 480 GB, M.2 SSD/2TB HDD

The Corsair One i160 is a very expensive beast of a PC that can support any game on ultra-high settings with no problems what so ever. Yet, the Corsair One is a line that was put into the market a few years ago, with this being the most recently updated product. The Corsair One i160 takes gaming to a whole new level with Nvidia Turing graphics and Intel Coffee Lake Refresh processors.

The Corsair One i160 can handle 4K gaming with little to no effort, but the price of $3,000 is often a problem.

2. Alienware Aurora R7

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i5-9400 – Intel Core i9-9900K

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 560 X – Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Ram: 64GB

Storage: 1TB HDD – 2TB SSD, 2TB HDD

With a relatively lower price than the One i160, the cheapest one is $999, the Alienware Aurora R7 is a formidable opponent in today’s desktop PC configuration. The guys at Alienware put together this PC so that gamers can play games smooth as butter, with an attractive design that suits most gamers. With excellent CPU processing power, according to gamingcpus.com, and even better GPU units, the Aurora R7 offers a lot in terms of gaming performances.

3. Corsair Vengeance Gaming PC

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 – Intel Core i7- 9700K GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 RAM: 16 GB – 32 GB Storage: 480 GB SSD, 2TB HDD – 960 GB SSD



When it comes to Corsair products, the price can often time feel overwhelming. But Corsair is one of the best Gaming hardware manufacturers on the plant, so there is a certain trust that comes with it.

Boasting one of the best Micro ATX cases we’ve ever seen, the Vengeance Gaming PC from Corsair is enough to make any gamer enjoy any game. With excellent hardware specifications, that can be upgraded to your liking, the Vengeance is a gaming PC that needs no special introduction. Equipped with RGB lighting, the Vengeance supports 4K gaming with no effort what so ever.

4. HP Omen Desktop PC

Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700 – Intel Core i7-9700K

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti – RTX 2080 Ti

Ram: 64 GB

Storage: 1 TB HDD – 512 GB SDD + 2TB HDD

While the design of the HP Omen Desktop PC is questionable, at least, the specifications more than makeup for it. If you’re looking for a reasonably priced PC, look no further than the HP Omen Desktop PC, which can come as low as $999. With excellent processing power and even better graphics capabilities, the HP Omen Desktop PC can easily support 4K gaming and any Triple-A title.