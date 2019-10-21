6 Reasons to Fall in Love with Wood Furniture 

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As furniture fads continue to come and go with the seasons, classic solid furniture has endured the test of time. Everywhere you look, the century-old material has been reintroduced into modernized culture and decor, playing a significant role in the trends of the decade. From reclaimed tabletops to stunning floors, wood is gaining fresh attention from every home and room in the house.

There is something about the natural color and grain of wood that incorporates comfort and warmth not found in other materials. It invites people in and welcomes them to stay. The material boasts relaxation and practicality. It is more than just a fad; it is a cultural necessity.

HGTV host and designer Genevieve Gorder say, “Wood is the one eternal medium. It’s been in interiors since the beginning of time, and it’s sitting in our front yards. There’s nothing else like it.”

Keep reading for six reasons why we absolutely love furniture from this material, and you should too.

Why You Need to Incorporate Wood Into Your Home Design

1. Durability

Our modern culture is accustomed to living life on the go. To keep up with this fast-paced lifestyle, we need furniture that withstands family meals, boisterous kids, and hosting company; all without compromising on quality. Wood table tops are not only timelessly elegant, but they are also immensely hardwearing against inevitable bumps and knocks. A refinished round tabletop is one of those purchases you will never regret and exudes lasting quality and craftsmanship.

2. Versatility

Quality wooden furniture has a unique way of molding itself into almost any home design scheme. Wood is both natural and trend-proof, and it’s clear that it’s here to stay. Even those who prefer a modern style don’t want rooms that are cold and unwelcoming. Likewise, in a more traditional aesthetic, it is used to incorporate an edgier component without clashing with classic decor.

There truly is for every home, personality, and occasion. Whether your style is mid-century romantic, rustic, or industrial urban, you can’t go wrong with an array of wooden accents, features, and furniture pieces. Tables can also be attached to a variety of table bases, including tripod, iron, or metal hairpin table legs, such as the ones on this page: https://rcsuppliesonline.com/product/hairpin-table-legs/. A different table base can change the whole aesthetic of a room – from rustic to modern, and more.

3. Beauty

The most interesting fact about wood is that no two pieces are the same. It is not manufactured or made by the hands of man, rather a staple and necessity to our ecosystem. Variations in color, grain pattern, and knots are just some of the things that make wood inherently unique, and it can be carved, sanded, stained and waxed for an even more beautifully finished product. It looks handsome standing all on its own but also sets the perfect backdrop and stage for your take on interior home design.

4. Quality

Solid tabletops and furniture really are an investment. Depending on your purchase and the type of wood, you may buy a piece that will last for decades to come. But obtaining that perfect round tabletop doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Affordable soft and reclaimed woods are practical and last for years. Plus you can stain and wax it to protect it from wear and tear and bring out the beauty, easily incorporating a rustic charm into any setting.

5. Easy Maintenance

Wood isn’t just an attractive, versatile, and sturdy staple in any room; it is easy to maintain and look after. In fact, you don’t even need any expensive cleaning supplies. Simple dust cloth and beeswax-based products are enough to nourish and give it a new life. Otherwise, wood soap solutions work great for dirt and grime in well-trafficked areas. When dents and dings do occur, your furniture can be sanded down and re-waxed to look as good as new.

6. Longevity

Furniture that has been well crafted with quality solid material will undoubtedly experience a long life. Taking the time to take care of your tabletops and other furniture can even improve its appearance with time, mellowing the color and encouraging a rich patina. This is the reason why antique furniture is often passed down from generation to generation, becoming a treasured piece in every home it resides.