6 Reasons why a small business needs a website

Unless you are not interested in expanding your brand, you need to have a website for your business. These days, it is easier than ever to build a website and it does not even cost as much as it used to. You do not have to know how to design or code, your online business will not be restricted by business hours, and it is one of the best ways to advertise for free. Having a small business website is not only about selling your services or goods, but it is also providing something valuable to potential consumers. With so many companies specializing in building websites, you cannot really come up with an excuse to put this off. Hence, here is a list of 6 reasons why it is important to have a website, as well as its benefits:

1. Your customers expect it

Today’s digital savvy and impatient consumers will take a look somewhere else if you do not have a business website. They will want to look at your products or services, especially if someone recommended your business to them.

2. It provides social proof

Almost 90 percent of customers say that online reviews change their buying decision. Of course, you could use Yelp, FourSquare, and other websites to host reviews of your brand, however, by having your own website, you will be able to kill two birds with one stone. Since potential customers will be looking online for items they need, including customer reviews your website will be a great way to impress them.

3. You control the narrative

According to the experts from Website SEO Martha’s Vineyard, it is true that you cannot control what other people are writing on social media platforms, however, you can influence the public perception by creating your own, unique story on your website. A company blog could help you with getting their mission, message, and characteristics in front of their targeted audience quicker than brochures or printed ads. Also, social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook make sharing content easier for visitors.

4. Your competitors probably already have a website

Usually, people start the whole buying process with research online and recommendations from friends or family members, as well as social media platforms. Various studies suggest that once a customer has a concept of what they need or want, they start researching the market, and 72 percent of them opt for searching online in order to find reviews, materials, and testimonials. Hence, if you do not stay competitive, you are giving shoppers to other companies.

5. You will never have to put the “closed” sign again

Of course, no one wants to work until 2 am, but some people might like shopping then. Having a website means that you can sell your products all the time. According to Amity Website Design LLC, an online store can bring a major boost in sales, especially if the customers are not restricted by the location. “Your online presence will also help with marketing campaigns, customer service, brand recognition, and build a relationship with your consumers.”, says an expert from Digital Marketing Martha’s Vineyard.

6. Showcase your services and products

Not only will you have the possibility of outlining your service or showcasing your products with wonderful pictures, but you can also post short video or tutorials. This will give the customer a chance to see how your products actually work.

Conclusion

By setting up a website, you can gain various benefits. It will also make everything easier for you and your customers, it can boost sales, and a website can also be used as a marketing channel for your business. Hence, do not waste any more time and start planning how your website will look like.