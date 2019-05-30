What you should know when making a website

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Owning a website seems to be more common than owning a car nowadays, and we can’t blame anyone for it. We live in a world where everything and everyone is connected solely through the internet, so it is perfectly normal.

Because web design and overall web development are getting even more and more popular as each year goes by, we decided to write an article that will hopefully be of use if you are currently looking for some insight on building a website yourself.

So without further ado, let’s take a look.

Building a website – What you should know

So building a website is not really hard to do, but building an optimized and well-designed website is actually harder than you think.

First of all, we’re going to start with the most important thing, which is making a list of what you think you need and then making another list with things that you really need. The most common mistake people make when trying to build a website is including so many things that are not necessary for their website at all. Making sure that you start with the bare basics is really important, as you can always upgrade the website later and include some new things in an update.

On the other hand, if you start thinking of the endless list of things that you need to do, and only thinking about the final product, you will feel overwhelmed and lose the motivation to start doing any work, and most of the times you will actually end up doing nothing. So starting slow but steadily is the way to go. According to WnWeb, a website that is simpler and well-optimized is always better than one filled with tons of unnecessary and distracting features that will only serve to slow it down even more.

So after you’ve decided that features you’re going to add, it is time to think of the looks and the design. This is completely up to you, but we always advise people, especially beginners, that they should not over-complicate the design and keep it simple most of the times unless it’s a website that really requires complex looks. You can either make your own style and design or choose a theme, such as the WordPress themes.

Next, it is time to choose your domain name. For those of you unfamiliar with this term, a domain is basically the digital address of your website which people will use in order to connect to it. This is also always completely up to you, so feel free to choose whatever name sounds the best. However, keeping this short and concise is also always advisable. Nobody likes to type a 40 character URL into their browser just to visit your website. Make sure it is something catchy, unique and easy to remember.

After you have the basics set up and you launch your website, it is time to start optimizing it as much as you possibly can. There are many statistics out there showing us that un-optimized websites are losing more than half of their visitors during the long loading times, and this is definitely something that you don’t want to happen.