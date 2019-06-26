7 Reasons Why Using Sustainable Clothing is Good both for You and the Planet

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As time goes by, we are more and more aware that we have to take care of the planet we live in if we want to endure as a species. Thanks to information and awareness campaigns by countless environmental organizations, people are trying to incorporate healthy and sustainable consumption patterns to prevent the pollution of our environment.

This change in the way we consume can also be by using eco-friendly clothes thanks to sustainable fashion. This trend is gaining importance in many countries. It consists of producing and selling clothes that do not generate an environmental impact in their manufacture. And considering that the fashion industry is the second most polluting in the world, it is very interesting to join it.

Hippy Chick’s bohemian dresses are a great example of the shift that fashion market is beginning to make towards more environmentally-friendly production. It is a family business placed in Ibiza. They practice fair trade and create sustainable bohemian style clothing using fabrics and patterns that have been made with natural materials in sustainable production centers.

With the planet increasingly invaded by pollution, every person has to do their bit to help preserve it for future generations. Sustainable fashion encourages the use of clothing for an unlimited time. Sometimes we don’t realize the negative impact on the environment when we buy clothes we wear only once. We have to think that even if a piece of clothing is not trendy anymore, we should still use it or donate it. An easy way to get started is to use eco-friendly clothing and accessories, as by doing so you will also experience a number of advantages:

Reduces toxic and water waste

Both the process of creating synthetic materials and dyes are used to color them and create clothing and accessories. A single piece may require the use of a liter of chemicals that produce toxic waste. In addition, it also needs huge amounts of water -a limited resource that we need to keep safe. Making a cotton t-shirt has a whole process in which almost three thousand liters of water are consumed, but sustainable fashion consumes as little water as possible in the manufacture of its clothing.

Maintenance Is Greener

Clothes produced from eco-friendly resources need special care. This means washing clothes in cold water, not used a tumble dryer and not using chemical detergents. All of these things help to reduce your carbon footprint.

Uses recycled and ecological materials

The materials used to make sustainable clothing are organic or obtained through a recycling process. Cotton, bamboo, silk, even fabrics made from garbage extracted from the ocean floor, such as tires, fishing nets, plastic bottles. These materials significantly reduce the impact on the environment, as they occur naturally when they do not come from recycling.

In addition, sustainable clothing is also produced from old and recycled clothing. Like any sustainable process, sustainable fashion is based on reducing, reusing and recycling. A lot of clothing is discarded almost unused, but eco-friendly fashion brands rescue it and reuse it to create unique pieces.

The quality of the products is higher, and each article is unique

Buying eco-friendly clothes and accessories will help you reduce your consumption and your carbon footprint, as well as saving you money in the long run because the pieces are of better quality and last longer. On the other hand, wholesale clothing is mass produced and as such it is not uncommon for the same piece to be owned by many different people. Years before thinking about using eco-friendly clothes meant wearing ugly clothes. Now, this has changed radically because sustainable fashion achieved the perfect balance between ethics and aesthetics. The designs you can find are original and really beautiful. Going sustainable will increase your individuality.

Supports animal rights

Sustainable fashion does not use materials extracted from animals, such as leather or furs. Also, fabrics such as silk, which are extracted from the cocoons of certain worms, are made without damaging them. By switching to eco-friendly clothing and accessories, you can be sure that your clothing has not caused the unnecessary death of another living being.

Respects workers’ rights

We are not very aware of everything behind the manufacture of a designer garment. Sustainable fashion ensures compliance with schedules, wages and the rights of the workforce you use by eradicating slave labor. Decentralization in textile production is a major scourge worldwide. Plus, thanks to sustainable fashion, the craftsmanship, which had been relegated due to mass production, is reappearing.

Sustainable Clothes Won’t Harm You

Many people experience allergic reactions to clothes treated with chemical dyes. By wearing organic clothing, you no longer have to worry about your clothes impacting your health.