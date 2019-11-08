7 Tips For Sexting Someone You Barely Know

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The courtship process used to be a lot simpler. You used to cruise around in a Firebird and girls would be there, and then there’d be something called heavy petting, and then you were married. The whole process took about three weeks, and could be sped up if the Firebird had been recently washed. The only potentially tricky part was if you had to negotiate a dowry, and that usually wasn’t required unless your bride was Indian or incredibly ugly.

Since then, things have gotten far more involved. With our cell phones and our STDs and our Craig’s lists, the courtship process has become incredibly complicated and dangerous, more filled with dangerous loners and viruses and spyware than ever before.Which brings us to the topic of sexting: the act of sending racy electronic messages back and forth with a partner.

Sexting has become a common stepping stone in the progression of many relationships, and due to the challenges of sexting safely and accurately, it’s become a killing field for many promising unions. But fortunately for you, Cracked has an obligation to help its readers navigate this sexy new minefield, due to our long standing reputation as the most erotic of children’s periodicals.

Below I present seven tips I’ve compiled following lengthy, digitally exhausting research. Helping me with my research was Karen, a 28 year old woman whose sexual adventurousness were highly rated by the restroom wall on which I found her phone number. Read more…

Original by Cracked