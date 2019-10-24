8 Kurti Styles Every Girl Should Own

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A Kurti is one of the most comfortable attires that you can adorn to. Any woman can adorn to it as long as they dress according to their body type and personal tastes. It is a favorite among college girls, social women, housewives, and working-class women too. It has many styles and designs and you can get an ethnic, modern and indo-western Kurti as well. Either it is an Anarkali for your formal events or a Kurti beach cover-up its versatile styles and trends have made it popular. Fashion designers and bloggers are continuously showing various ways to style and design it. As a result, many women can choose from ample choices available.

Here are some Kurti styles that every woman should own.

1. Dhoti style Kurti

As fashion keeps on evolving with better styles and trends. The dhoti has not disappointed, for there are many dhoti style versions. For example, dhoti pants, dhoti sarees, dhoti gowns among others. The dhoti Kurti is trendy and is a high low with a cowl cut design at the hem. Young to middle-aged women love these modern versions of this traditional attire. It is appreciated of how loose and comfortable they are as they set you apart in occasions. To accessorize it you can also add a belt to flatter your feminine curves. Plus, to get those beautiful drapes choose Kurtis in chiffon, georgette or silk fabrics.

2. Indo-western Kurti

Another Kurti type every woman should own is the indo-western one. Whether you buy offline or through online stores the indo-western Kurti is available in every store. These too are comfortable, easy to maintain and stylish. It suits all body types and with a couple of this and a pair of decent pants you are sorted out. Wear the indo-western Kurti to parties, college, as evening wear and other non-traditional events. The beauty of this style is that you can create your statement piece that suits your fashion taste. To achieve the modern look check the neckline, sleeve styles, and the different cuts.

3. The slit Kurti

This is a new craze for every attires lover. To buy this Kurti style, stylecaret ethnic wear shopping sites and other offline stores offer designs of the same. Whether it is a front slit or a side slit ones they are a definite way to add glamour to the look of your outfit. This style is best paired with skirts or palazzos. Also if it is the regular print one with a front slit it sets you apart from the crowd. The beauty of this look is that you cannot limit the bottoms to pair with it. Since embroidered cigarette pants or ripped jeans bring out your A-game.

4. Anarkali Kurti

To set your fashion style ablaze choose the Anarkali Kurti. As a traditional piece that is so elegant and that gives a poised look. The Anarkali is a piece that is everywhere from ethnic choice to the fusion styles. No matter how it is adorned it always brings out a fresh look with every design it is available in. It favors every body shape but considers some style tips before trying it especially in concerns with height. Iti is perfect daily wear, formal wear for festivals and weddings too. Overall, whether you dress the Anarkali up or down depending on the embroidery and fabric it still looks stunning.

5. Denim Kurti

Nowadays, denim is incorporated in most Indian ethnic wear. Since it has outgrown the jeans world. It is available in shirts and other forms of the versatile Kurti world. It best suits young women and it is perfect as casual wear and everyday wear. The other thing with it is that you can pair them with leggings or other types of statement bottoms. Alternatively, you can wear it as a one-piece dress. Avoid the rugged sporty look for the weekend and pick a this attire for a change.

6. Floor-length Kurti

This Kurti is a level above the Anarkali style one and an Indian gown to say the least. Its rich and royal look has made it a favorite among Bollywood stars. It is an excellent choice for those high event parties and award functions among others. It is for the young to the middle-aged women of all body types except the petite body type. The petite body types can choose the straight cut and sleeveless types that are not as consuming as this one. Choose this gorgeous floor-length style in embroidery, print to get its elegant flow. Match with a pair of leggings or palazzos to complete your look.

7. High low Kurti

This is an asymmetrical variant of a modern type Kurti. They suit all body types and it has a front hem that is shorter than the back hem. They are not best to adorn into formal events but you can rock a party, reception, college, trips and wear them as casuals. You can pair it with no bottoms for a beach look. Flaunt this Kurti style with how stylish it looks and the feminine touch it adds to the attire.

8. Tulip Kurti

Lastly, due to the flattering style of the tulip Kurti, it is one that every girl should own especially college students. The shape design on the hemline just sells it to any willing buyer. It is unique and it leaves a lasting impression on the party that you attend. This Kurti style is paired with jeggings, jeans or straight pants but depending on the design and length you can wear it bottomless. They are available in knee or calf-length but you can get yours customized for a longer fit. Choose peep toes or even flats to accessories.Plus, hoop earrings and a statement necklace will blend in well. Avoid wearing this Kurti for interviews and pairing with dhotis and Patiala’s is a no-no.