A Unique Way to Grow Your Business

Growing your business can be difficult but with minimal risk and a little research, there are always new ways and methods to save you time and money, which in turn will help you grow your business. Here are some helpful tips that can easily be put in place that will allow you to start to grow your business.

Find out what people want

Finding out what your customers want and are willing to buy is one of the key ways to grow your business. If you get to know your customers well and are able to find out what they need, or if you can find out what your competition is selling, you will easily be able to see what to add to your inventory. A good way to discover what they want to buy is by starting a conversation about something they are interested in.

For instance, you have a sporting goods store and one of your customers is around the fishing supply aisle, and he is wearing a fishing t-shirt. You can ask if they need any help and start a conversation about fishing, and while chatting, you ask what brand of bait may work best for them. You will then know what bait to add to your fishing department.

Ask for referrals

If you ask your customers to refer your store to their friends and family, this will bring more customers to you. One effective way to do this is by offering incentives such as a discount, a free gift or a gift card as a gesture of your appreciation. This not only brings you new customers but also creates a special bond between your store and your customers.

One example could be if a customer tells a friend about a great sporting goods store where they got a new bicycle, and because of that referral, they get a free tune-up as an incentive, they will now have a stronger connection to your sporting goods store and you will obtain a new customer to serve at the same time. Another way to ask for referrals is by creating an email list through which you can easily reach out to your customers with offers and promotions, as well as incentives for their referrals.

Advertise new products to attract new customers

With an email list, you can also announce new products to keep your current customers interested in your store. Adding new products to your shelves is also a good way to attract new customers to your store. It is also known that new items go off the shelf the fastest because people love the newest thing. This will, in turn, bring you more business and also new customers.

Save cash where you can

Saving cash can sometimes be tricky because you don’t want to seem cheap or to seem like you are cutting any corners at the expense of your customers, so you’ll need to do this in a constructive way. You can take your slower-moving product off the shelves, which will save you money, plus it will let your customers know that you only sell the best of the best.

Add product to your shelves

Adding products to your shelves can be done by adding new brands of the products that you already offer. People like to see an option to choose from, so the more products you have, the more consumers tend to buy. But be cautious, because you don’t want to overwhelm your customers with too many choices when they are making a purchase.

Use a package forwarder…bet you haven’t thought of that!

Using a package forwarder like HMHShip can help you with many of the above tips. It will help someone with their business if it is outside of the US, where it can sometimes be difficult to find some unique or hard to get items at an affordable price. Registering for a free US virtual address can help you access the things your customers want the most. You can let your customers know about these options so they can tell their friends that your store can get anything: things that they would never otherwise have access to (this, in turn, will act as a referral for your business).

As mentioned, your customers might never be able to buy many products that can be found in the US, so by broadening the borders from where you purchase your products, you can bring more traffic to your store. Purchasing from the US marketplace can save you big and HMHShip offers a feature that lets you save on shipping costs. When using the free package consolidation feature found at HMHShip.com, this will save on your shipping costs by allowing you to ship several items together with one flat rate shipping free.

With all or some of these simple tips, you can easily grow your business to new heights.

Best of luck with implementing these suggestions!