About Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The economic and technological advancement has given the people some luxuries which they could never afford before. Along with great luxuries, this massive advancement has presented us with more ‘busy hours. This is led to a situation where people have less time for self-care and cleanliness. But thanks to the 21st-century technological advancement, now you can leave some of your responsibilities to a reliable technological product.

The recent development of artificial intelligence has changed the dynamics of our lifestyles. Robotic vacuum cleaners, automatic dishwashers and you name it… are managing our domestic lives pretty well. While this may be true that these innovations are directly contributing to our lives, they come up with some trade-offs. For this article, our discussion will be limited to the function ability of robotic vacuum cleaners and their pros and cons.

Robot vacuum cleaners have been on the market since 1996 but it has not been popularized until i-robot launched Roomba in 2002. They work best in small and normal-sized apartments between 800 and 1200 sq. ft. Some of them can be connected with your phone via apps and some are even smart enough to recognize your voice commands.

The most advanced models are even capable of mapping your floor. The prices of the vacuum cleaners range from $220 for low-end models to $1000 or more for high-end models. Some models are specialized for a defined set of tasks, for example: cleaning the fur of your pet, cleaning carpets, etc.

Pros of the robotic vacuum cleaner:

1. Scheduled cleaning

This is probably the most important feature of this device. You can adjust the time and day of cleaning in your vacuum cleaner by programming it according to your needs. That means you can yourself save the pain of setting the vacuum cleaner regularly. The research asks you to get involved with a hobby since you’re saving a huge amount of time.

2. Intelligent spot detection

The reason why earlier versions of robotic vacuum cleaners had not succeeded was because of their lack of functionality. The scientists could not fix some issues like spotting furniture or obstacle in the way, energy wastage minimization, etc. Modern RVC’s have evolved a lot from those previous versions. Today’s RVC’s can get themselves rid of the obstacles by their smart detection technology and some models can even adjust their shapes according to the need. For example: if an RVC requires to clean below the furniture then it would zip itself according to the height of the furniture so that it can reach to the spot.

3. Two-in-one function

Some models of RVCs can act both as a vacuum cleaner and a mopping device. All you need to do is dial some pre-programmed functions on your smartphone.

4. No hassle for storage

Since RVCs are smaller and more compact in size, it saves spaces in your apartment which you can use for other purposes.

5. Less Noise

Last but not least, RVCs make lesser noises in comparison to a traditional vacuum cleaner.

Cons of the robotic vacuum cleaner:

1. They are suckers

The biggest setback for the RVCs is the same as the traditional vacuum cleaners, they suck everything. If small objects like socks, coins, toy, etc. are always disappearing from your house then you know who to blame for. But you can get rid of this by vacuum-proofing your house regularly.

2. Devices lose their directions

The most common issue is that RVCs get lost in the middle of their return journey. RVCs drain a lot of energies due to roaming around unnecessarily and sometimes their programs malfunction.

3. They are expensive

Well, their functionality could be unparalleled, but you cannot deny that it also comes with a very high cost.

There you go, now that you have become a scholar in RVCs, weigh your priorities and analyze whether buying an RVC is the best option for you or not.

