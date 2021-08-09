30 Most Useful Adjectives That Start with O for English Learners

We don’t mean to be over-exaggerated, yet we are optimistic that this is obviously the world’s most outstanding list of adjectives that start with O! These O adjectives can be utilized when you are playing a game, defining an individual, praising a person, writing a book, a social post or merely increasing your vocabulary.
There are hundreds of O adjectives in the English language and it is hard to list all of them in a single article. Therefore we carefully selected the most useful adjectives that start with O by Greenopolis. We hope you find it helpful in your daily life and can find the exact adjectives beginning with O that you’ve been looking for.
Contents
- 1. Obvious
- 2. Occupied
- 3. Old
- 4. Overweight
- 5. Only
- 6. Open
- 7. Operational
- 8. Opposed
- 9. Opposite
- 10. Optional
- 11. Optimal
- 12. Oral
- 13. Ordinary
- 14. Orange
- 15. Organic
- 16. Other
- 17. Original
- 18. Outgoing
- 19. Organizational
- 20. Outrageous
- 21. Outside
- 22. Outstanding
- 23. Overall
- 24. Oblique
- 25. Own
- 26. Obedient
- 27. Objective
- 28. Obliging
- 29. Obscure
- 30. Offensive
1. Obvious
Definition: easy to see, recognize, or understand
Example: They have a small child so for obvious reasons they need money.
2. Occupied
Definition: being used by someone; with someone in it
Example: The bathroom at the back of the plane was occupied, so I waited.
3. Old
Definition: having lived or existed for many years
Example: Now come on, you’re old enough to tie your own shoelaces, Carlos.
4. Overweight
Definition: too heavy or too fat
Example: He’s at least 20 pounds overweight.
5. Only
Definition: used to show that there is a single one or very few of something, or that there are no others
Example: The only thing that matters is that the baby is healthy.
6. Open
Definition: not closed or fastened
Example: An open suitcase lay on her bed.
7. Operational
Definition: (of machinery, devices, or processes) ready to work correctly
Example: Repairs have already begun and we expect the plant to soon be fully operational.
8. Opposed
Definition: completely different
Example: His view of the situation is diametrically opposed to mine.
9. Opposite
Definition: being in a position on the other side; facing
Example: The map on the opposite page shows where these birds commonly breed.
10. Optional
Definition: If something is optional, you can choose if you want to do it, pay it, buy it, etc.
Example: English is compulsory for all students, but art and music are optional.
11. Optimal
Definition: the best or most effective possible in a particular situation
Example: Companies benefit from the optimal use of their resources and personnel.
12. Oral
Definition: spoken and not written
Example: Only in borderline cases will pupils have an oral exam.
13. Ordinary
Definition: not different or special or unexpected in any way; usual
Example: Readers of the magazine said they wanted more stories about ordinary people and fewer stories about the rich and famous.
14. Orange
Definition: of a colour between red and yellow
Example: The setting sun filled the sky with a deep orange glow.
15. Organic
Definition: not using artificial chemicals in the growing of plants and animals for food and other products
Example: These organic olives are packaged in recycled glass containers.
16. Other
Definition: as well as the thing or person already mentioned
Example: There is only one other person who could help us.
17. Original
Definition: existing since the beginning, or being the earliest form of something
Example: The gardens have recently been restored to their original glory.
18. Outgoing
Definition: (of a person) friendly and energetic and finding it easy and enjoyable to be with others
Example: Sales reps need to be outgoing, because they are constantly meeting customers.
19. Organizational
Definition: relating to the planning of an activity or event
Example: She is looking for a personal assistant with good organizational skills.
20. Outrageous
Definition: shocking and morally unacceptable
Example: The judge criticized the “outrageous greed” of some of the bankers.
21. Outside
Definition: coming from another place or organization
Example: The company has called in outside experts.
22. Outstanding
Definition: clearly very much better than what is usual
Example: It’s an area of outstanding natural beauty.
23. Overall
Definition: including all the people or things in a particular group or situation
Example: The overall situation is good, despite a few minor problems.
24. Oblique
Definition: having a sloping direction, angle, or position
Example: Through the window came the last few oblique rays of evening sunshine.
25. Own
Definition: belonging to or done by a particular person or thing
Example: You’ll have to fix your own dinner.
26. Obedient
Definition: doing, or willing to do, what you have been told to do by someone in authority
Example: Students are expected to be quiet and obedient in the classroom.
27. Objective
Definition: based on real facts and not influenced by personal beliefs or feelings
Example: I can’t really be objective when I’m judging my daughter’s work.
28. Obliging
Definition: willing or eager to help
Example: He found an obliging doctor who gave him the drugs he needed.
29. Obscure
Definition: not clear and difficult to understand or see
Example: Official policy has changed, for reasons that remain obscure.
30. Offensive
Definition: causing offence
Example: He told some really offensive sexist jokes.
This collection of adjectives beginning with O was very carefully chosen to provide you with the most useful possible list that contains all of those which might really be used in daily life or are common in writings, while not containing those that are so rarely used that they would be meaningless to include to this list.
There are some adjectives starting with O to describe a person in the list that would certainly be ideal for compliments or to be used in greeting cards to loved ones. For example, a person can be optimistic, omnipotent, outgoing, outstanding and more. Of course, there are some adjectives that start with O carry negative connotations as well. So whenever you need O adjectives, don’t hesitate to come back and check again!