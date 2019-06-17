Advantages Of Luxury Handcrafted Shoes

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s incredibly important that we wear proper shoes that guarantee us comfort. For that reason, people buy orthopedic shoes, flat shoes, or they even sacrifice comfort in favor of style. But if you find the right shoes, then you don’t need to sacrifice anything.

One great option that allows you all of the things mentioned above, are luxury handmade shoes. Handmade shoes originate from Turkey and Yemen, and only recently started to become a thing in the US after dancers and artists began seeing the potential in them. If you see them in photos, your initial thoughts would be that they look pretty comfortable and good looking. However, there are far more advantages to wearing luxurious handcrafted shoes that meet the eye, and we are going to tell you about them in this article.

1. Perfect Fit

The most obvious advantage of luxurious handcrafted shoes is that they are specifically handcrafted to fit you. As most people have one foot slightly bigger than the other, it can become a problem to find shoes that accommodate both feet. With handcrafted shoes, this problem is completely void as an individual makes the shoes specifically to fit you.

2. Comfort

Again, another obvious advantage of handcrafted shoes is that they are very comfortable. Handcrafted shoes are often called comfort shoes due to the flexible leather sole and soft leather interior. Leather is an excellent material if you’re looking for comfort in shoes, according to Somiarthreads, because the flexibility allows your good to move and breathe.

3. Health

Yet another obvious advantage, if you speak to the professionals, to luxurious handcrafted shoes is that they are healthy for your feet due to the fact of them being manufactured from 100% natural materials. This eliminates the risks of developing allergic reactions that most shoe manufacturers disregard in favor of style. Since there are no dyes or treatments used to obtain the desired color or texture of the shoe, you can rest assured knowing that your feet will be allergy-free at all times. Furthermore, handcrafted shoes prevent many foot problems such as corns, calluses, and bunions.

4. Variety

Handcrafted shoes come in all sorts of varieties much like commercial brands such as Nike, Adidas, New Balance, etc. You can find handcrafted shoes for men, women, and children, in all colors, textures, and designs.

5. Versatility

Handcrafted shoes are highly versatile due to the “variety” factor. You can easily wear your black handcrafted shoes for casual night outs, and their uniqueness makes also makes them a perfect choice for any event. Handcrafted shoes very much go along with any attire and can accompany you anywhere you like.

6. Style

Since handcrafted shoes are highly versatile and come in all colors, textures, and designs, finding your own style has never been easier than with handcrafted shoes. They go along with any attire and their uniqueness makes them highly desirable and good looking.

7. Affordable

When you take everything we’ve said in this article; the fact that these shoes are handcrafted from natural materials of the highest quality, you would think that handcrafted shoes cost a fortune. But that’s not the case as most handcrafted shoes never surpass the 200$ mark. If we take into account that today’s shoe manufacturers like Nike and Adidas sell shoes for hundreds of dollars, handcrafted shoes are quite affordable and luxurious at the same time.