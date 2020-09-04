Best Adventure Games Online for Travel Lovers During the Pandemic Period

Ever since our ancestors stood up on two legs and made the trek out of Africa, we’ve been a species with a strong sense of adventure. We, humans, have an innate curiosity driving us to see what’s over the hill, around the next corner, or the top of the mountain. The advent of air travel opened up the world, shrinking it in the process, and Instagram feeds are packed with gorgeous travel photos.

Now the world is facing a situation like never before. Millions are locked down or have had their ability to travel severely curtailed. We might be stuck inside, but this has not dampened our longing for adventure! Many with itchy feet are turning to online games to have them scratched. Here we present several top options for those with an insatiable desire for adventure.

Video games open up worlds of possibilities

One of the biggest attractions with video games is that you are not restricted to exploring earth, or the same time period. Gamers can travel off-world, back in time, or live alternative lives in the here and now. Video games have undergone an unbelievable shift since they were first released. One of the first games was Pong, where players controlled a stick-like object onscreen to knock a ball at their opponent like a primitive form of tennis.

Those days are long since passed. Graphics and effects have progressed to the point of being almost photorealistic, putting players in practically any scenario a studio can dream of. What’s happening with software is matched by the hardware running the show. Flat-screen televisions, projectors, and surround sound recreate the outside world in your living room in minute detail. Here are five of the greatest video games for adventure lovers to lose themselves in.

Red Dead Redemption II – travel back to the Wild West at the start of the 19th century and join outlaw Arthur Morgan and his posse.

Grand Theft Auto V – explore a huge open world where there are no rules. Three criminals join forces to make it big in Los Santos, whatever the cost.

God of War – Kratos has decimated the gods of Olympus, now he and his son travel through a dangerous world of monsters and gods.

Uncharted Collection – traverse the globe with adventurer Nathan Drake and his motley band of fellows, in search of glory, treasure, and answers.

Assassins Creed Syndicate – head to the grimy streets of Victorian London with Jacob and Evie Frye and solve mysteries in two separate mission series. Any of the Assassin Creed games would be a great fit here, but Syndicate is one of the best.

If you are new or have been out of the video game world for a while, you will be astonished at how realistic these games are to play.

Virtual Reality

Speaking of realism, no matter how amazing your entertainment setup is, you still know you are sitting at home with a controller in your hand. For the ultimate adventure-seeking gamer ready to take the next step, there is now virtual reality (VR). Why bring the game to you when you can bring yourself to the game? Donning headgear means you no longer just sit and passively play, but enter each game to explore the nooks and crannies of brand new worlds.

It’s not just games either. VR users can have pure experiences as well, things they could never do in real life. Check out Paper Beast, where users explore a totally alien world. There is no storyline as such, but a myriad of weird and wonderful things to uncover. Why not pretend you are an eagle and soar high above the Parisian skyline in Ubisoft’s Eagle Flight? VR has opened up undreamt-of realms for designers to create, and users to immerse themselves in.

Online gambling games add a dash of excitement to the adventure

For those who are prepared to risk a bit more for even greater thrills, there is always online gambling. If you are new to the pastime, be assured that it is safer than ever to gamble online. In fact, you will often find better odds online than you will in a physical casino – and there are no issues with social distancing! To start you off here are five fab slots that mix thrills with adventure, and potential wins

2 Million BC – go way back in time with this cavemen themed slot. Join a loveable couple as they spin alongside sabretooth tigers and stone circles.

Barbary Coast – could there be a more romantic adventure than one found on the high seas? Get all pirates in this swashbuckling slot full of parrots, pistols, cutlasses, and treasure chests.

Fiery Planet – need a break from planet earth for a while? Why not blast off with Fiery Planet and find yourself light-years from home, spinning galactic objects for potential wins.

Book of Sun – it doesn’t get much more exotic than Ancient Egypt with all its heat, culture, and history. Sprinkle in some exciting features to complete your journey to this desert landscape.

Journey Flirt – what could be better than traveling and finding romance on some far off foreign land? Unlock bucket list destinations such as Havana, Mexico, New York, and London as you spin to possibly win money for a future travel fund.

To play any of these brilliant action-packed slots, take out a look at the extensive range at Raj.bet. There you’ll find all of these exciting games to help fulfill the desire for adventure, plus a whole lot more.

There’s a world of fun waiting out there

The world’s population might be spending more time locked inside than it would like, but that doesn’t have to stop the action from happening. The general public is realizing something that gamers have known for years. Not being able to go out into the world as before is no barrier to experiencing unique adventures. Adventure games are the perfect way to escape from reality for a while, see something new, and most importantly, have fun!