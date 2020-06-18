7 Most Common Myths About Online Gambling

There are plenty of myths, misunderstandings and misconceptions associated in every field of life. Similarly, we often come across various gambling myths, especially regarding online casinos. This article is aimed to sort out many questions on online gambling, debunk the nonsense and discuss some plain facts regarding what is the truth and what is the myth about online gambling.

The Internet is the most important part of modern life. It is inevitable in every sphere of our daily existence, starting from social media to Online Gambling. If you find Online Gambling interesting and want to get more clarity on this topic then read on. Maybe your online gambling related doubts will be fully cleared after you read this article thoroughly.

Myth No 1

Online Gambling is Illegal

Many people are under the notion that Online Gambling is illegal. But in reality, Online Gambling falls under specific jurisdictions in order to regulate all online gambling. The United Kingdom (The UK Gambling Commission) and Malta (The Malta Gaming Authority) are two major jurisdictions that regulate the industry.

Though some parts of the United States do have some grey areas hence some of the US people may feel or believe that playing online casinos is illegal. It is in fact true that it is against the law to start or operate any online gambling site without the required jurisdictions and license. For an online gambling site to start offering its services to customers legally, it must have a betting or gaming license which is issued by an appropriate licensing authority. Sites, like top-methodes-roulette.com, showing some guidelines on roulette strategy are also doubted, but the matter is not so.

So it’s very unlikely for the government of any country to make online gambling explicitly illegal for its citizens to use such services. With that being said, it is recommended that you should be familiar with relevant legal issues where you live, as you are certainly not willing to break the law unknowingly.

Myth No.2

Underage kids can take part in online gambling

This is a completely misleading statement. As we have already discussed, Online Gambling Sites must hold relevant certificates. This certificate will be issued by the proper regulatory authority when they fully comply with the laws of a specific jurisdiction. And one of the laws of such jurisdictions is to have clear age restrictions to block underage people from gambling.

Once you log on to register in an Online Casino account, you will be asked to produce your ID document for verification purposes. So if you are below the age of 18, you will not be allowed to even create an Online Casino account. Hope this says it all.

Myth No.3

Winners never get real money from online gambling

Newcomers are often sceptical about winning real cash from online gambling sites. Online gambling sites have been part of this gambling industry for around 20 years. It is absolutely safe to win cash if you have chosen a trusted site that follows all rules and regulations of the online gambling industry and holds valid certificates. It is guaranteed that a reputed Online Casino pays the winnings out to the winner.

Myth No. 4

Players Need a Bonus to Win

Majority online casinos are offering welcome bonuses or free bonuses. This is just to encourage players to register in that specific casino. But it’s not mandatory to win cash, you must have a bonus.

Even if you don’t have any bonus left, you can still win some money by depositing your set budget amount and start playing. If you win money, no bonuses need to be linked to any cash prize.

Myth No.5

The games freeze if the player is winning big

You may have heard some conspiracy theories regarding games freezing to stop players winning big or some other stories like that. But if you are playing on a reputed gambling site this can’t be true in that case and the malfunction you have encountered must be a genuine anomaly. There is no reason for the developer to stop you to play more hands by slowing down the game. The more you bet the chances that you lose will also increase and the house always wins.

Also, there is also misinformation that casinos get a freeze in the middle of hands. This happens mainly due to connection break down between the developer’s servers and the player’s device. Most often, it is due to a poor internet connection. Players don’t need to worry about even if a game is stuck in the middle of the play – the casino server will be notified when the game has stopped. Once you restart the game, the hand automatically picks back up where it left off.

Myth No.6

Online Gambling sites are not secure

Most newcomers in Online Gambling are doubtful about sharing personal information online. They don’t feel safe and secure to give credit card details for any online transaction as they fear that their account may be leaked and money can be stolen by hackers. Again, this is another myth. All the leading gambling sites use only the updated security software that encrypts all data that are necessary to be produced to the casino to create an online casino account.

To choose a safe and reliable online gambling site, it is important to go through all the relevant information you must know before registering into any online gambling site.

Myth No.7

Online Casino Games are Rigged

Some people think online casino games are rigged. According to them slot machines are programmed in a way they can either run hot or cold, which means the slot machine can be manipulated for such outcomes. But this is not true. The rules and payouts are designed to favor the casino, but that doesn’t imply that the developer is rigging a game. It’s just that these games offer higher odds to the house.

Moreover, the top online casinos mostly use RNG software, which is a random number generator. That means, every time you play the outcome is generated randomly and there is no human interference to manipulate the game.

Hence it is baseless to say casino games are rigged.