Air Travel 2021: Tips For Safe Travel

What is worth knowing when planning your travel in 2021? Which countries are currently open to tourists? What to look for when buying air tickets? What should passengers take with them on the plane? What are the main changes in the airline’s service? The answers to these questions can be found in this article.

In 2020, due to the spread of the coronavirus infection, almost all countries in the world have announced a lockdown and completely suspended international flights. The new rules during the quarantine period are the closing of public institutions, the cancellation of flights and to ban travel for people around the world.

This year trips abroad may become real, but it will be very different from the usual one. So, many people are frightened to travel by the established new rules due to Covid-19, including changes in the conditions of airlines, entry rules for tourists into the countries, etc.

Up-to-date information on the world coronavirus news and tips for safe travel in this article will help to plan your 2021 vacation and reduce the risk for your health during this journey.

Is it safe to travel during a pandemic?

Traveling, if you follow the rules of safety and personal hygiene, by car or plane is no more dangerous than going to your local grocery store.

To reduce the likelihood of infection with coronavirus on vacation:

Wash your hands regularly;

Use antiseptics after visiting public places;

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Use a medical protective mask as recommended when visiting public places;

Keep social distance.

If you become infected while traveling, you may not be able to return home until you recover, or you may need to cancel your trip. So you should also find more about travel insurance and choose one that covers the risks associated with the pandemic. Make sure that the insurance is valid in the countries where you are going.

How to choose the destination?

Many states are changing their tourist entry requirements almost every day. Therefore, check the official government websites for the countries or regions you are traveling to for current conditions and the latest guidelines for foreigners.

The European Union has created an online map of the spread of coronavirus in the world, which changes in real time based. The interactive map contains detailed information about the peculiarities of staying in a particular country and the restrictions that operate on their territory during a pandemic.

The European Union has created an online map of the spread of coronavirus in the world, which changes in real time based. The interactive map contains detailed information about the peculiarities of staying in a particular country and the restrictions that operate on their territory during a pandemic.

The European countries are marked in different color zones on this map. Each color on the map represents the epidemiological condition in a country or region based on the data obtained per 100,000 people over the past 14 days from trusted official sources.

Designation of the colors of the zones on the map:

Green — the number of infected patients is less than 25 per day, less than 3% of positive PCR tests;

Orange — number of patients with coronavirus per day are less than 50, but positive PCR tests are more than 3%, or new cases from 25 to 150, and the proportion of positive tests is less than 3%;

Red — more than 50 infected persons per day and more than 3% of positive PCR tests, or the number of new patients exceeds 150;

Gray — there isn’t enough information.

Inquire about the quarantine restrictions in force in the destination country before traveling. Follow them when traveling. This way you protect your health and avoid potential fines.

Is it safe to travel by plane?

Airlines and airports are implementing enhanced sanitary measures to minimize risks for passenger’s health. Therefore the boarding process will take much more time.

Read the rules for passengers of your airline. Different airlines may have different restrictions. There is a lot of info on the Internet about how to check-in at airports in different countries.

Don’t worry about being in an enclosed space with hundreds of other people on the plane. HEPA, short for High Efficiency Particulate Air, is a type of high efficiency air filter, which is used onboard, removes the tiniest particles from the air, including COVID-19 microparticles, and does it with an efficiency of 99.97%.

Things to consider before booking plane tickets in 2021

Travel planning for a long time is almost impossible in a new environment. Cancellation or rescheduling of flights has become common due to the coronavirus.

But most airlines are now announcing promotions with flexible fares that can be canceled or rescheduled. It’s also possible to purchase a free replacement/cancellation service for a purchased flight for just 1-2 euro.

Before buying an air ticket, find out if you have the right to enter this country, the quarantine restrictions are in force in it.

It’s worth buying round-trip tickets in one airline. If one of the flights is canceled, you have the right to transfer or cancel it free of charge with a refund for both directions at once.

If you are planning a trip with transfers and at the same time buy tickets from different airlines, then if at least one flight is canceled, the plan of the trip may be changed / canceled. There is a high probability that the other airline will not cancel the transfer flight, that is, the money for the second ticket will not be refunded to you.

It’s better to book flights on the websites of airlines. This makes it easier to reschedule your flight or get a refund for a canceled flight.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made tough adjustments to the lives of people around the world. Travel opportunities have also changed. Routine life may have changed, but it still goes on.

So, any trip to another country or somewhere near your city is like a fresh breath of air. This is an opportunity to change the environment, escape from stress, relax, make new discoveries, and give yourself pleasure.