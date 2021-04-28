10 Dog-Friendly Date Ideas You’ll Love!

Your dog is your best friend, and he’s a great judge of character, too. So, when someone new enters your life, it’s crucial that your dog approves of your potential partner.

Dogs can be the perfect icebreaker if things are a little awkward on a first date, and you know that you’ll never be short of conversation with your pooch riding shotgun! So, why not take your dog along to meet your latest flame?

With that in mind, here are ten dog-friendly date ideas that you’ll love!

1. Go To A Drive-In Movie

For a retro night out, why not check out an outdoor drive-in movie at your local park?

Drive-ins and outdoor cinemas are massively popular in the summer months, and your dog will be welcome to go along too. Also, watching a movie can save you from those awkward first-date silences if conversation proves to be a little slow.

2. Hit The Trails

If the weather is good and you and your date both enjoy the Great Outdoors, a day spent hiking the trails in a beautiful location can be a perfect way to spend some time together.

Most State parks are dog-friendly, although your pet might need to stay on his leash, depending on where you go. And if your companion also has a dog, you could make it a double-date!

3. Go To The Dog Park

If your date also has a dog, a trip to the dog park can be a wonderful way to spend a fun hour or two.

While your dogs burn off some energy romping and playing, you and your date can get to know each other. You know that your date is a dog lover, so that’s a great starting point for your relationship and pretty much guarantees that the conversation won’t flag.

According to fivebarks.com, for extra fun and frolics, taking a few dog toys with you can really get the party started!

4. Cocktail Hour

These days, there are plenty of bars and restaurants where dogs are welcome to join their owners for a drink or a meal. In fact, many establishments now provide doggy drinking bowls and complimentary snacks for their four-legged patrons.

If there’s an outside patio, you and your date could enjoy a romantic cocktail or three as you watch the sunset while your pup chows down on the free dog-friendly bar snacks!

5. Watch A Ball Game

These days many of our national baseball teams have special “Pups in the Park” days on their fixture lists when you’re welcome to bring your four-legged friend with you.

For example, Nationals Park features a pregame parade on dog-friendly nights where you can show off your pup to the crowd before settling down to enjoy the game. There’s also a designated Pup Zone in the Family Picnic area with professional pet sitters in attendance.

So, if you and your date love the national game, make it a family night and take Fido along too!

Combine a dog walk with a picnic on your date, and head to the park with a hamper for lunch or supper in the open air.

Picnicking in beautiful surroundings is a perfect summer date activity that gives you a chance to impress your date with your culinary skills. As well as packing something chilled and sparkling to compliment the smoked salmon entrée, remember to take water and a few tasty treats for your furry friend!

Meeting someone for a morning coffee is a first-date staple, but if you head to Starbucks, your dog can enjoy a refreshing beverage, too!

While you and your significant other sip on a chai latte or a plain flat white, your canine companion can enjoy a Puppuccino. That’s a cup of sweetened whipped cream, by the way.

8. Take A Camping Trip

Spending some quality, getting-to-know-you time out in the wilderness with your new love can be a wonderful way to spend a few days away from the hubbub of your everyday routine.

Most campsites in State parks allow well-behaved dogs, so your pup can come with you. Hit the trails during the day, and snuggle up in front of the campfire under the stars in the evenings. Perfect!

9. Go Beachcombing

For a classic romantic date, head to the beach and walk the tideline hand-in-hand with your love to see what flotsam and jetsam the ocean has brought in.

Beachcombing has a magical way of taking you right back to childhood summertime vacations, as well as being just about the most romantic thing you can do with your new love.

Take your snorkel mask with you and try rock pooling, too. You’ll be amazed at what beautiful creatures you can find hiding in kelp-strewn rock pools while they wait for the tide to come in and set them free again.

Many beaches are dog-friendly at certain times of the year, so why not take your dog with you and make some beautiful memories.

10. Go To A Horse Show

Dogs and horses go together like salt and pepper, and any horsy event you visit is always attended by canines of all shapes and sizes.

Equine events such as horse trials, showjumping, carriage driving, and barrel racing all make for an exciting day’s spectating, and many local competitions are free of charge to get in. As well as the sport to watch, there are trade stands to peruse and plenty of places to get a coffee and something to eat.

Best of all, horse events usually welcome well-behaved, leashed dogs.

Final Thoughts

There’s much truth in the old saying, “love me, love my dog.” So, when you start dating someone new, it’s essential for your future happiness and harmony that your date loves your dog as well as loving you!

Try these ten dog-friendly date ideas to find out if your new guy or girl is truly the one you’ve been waiting for.